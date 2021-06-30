Those of you who have followed our trials and tribulations since purchasing our current RV already know that we’ve had that coach in the shop more than it really should be. Well, add one more issue to the list — and this one I found the hard way while taking it in for other repairs.
Our service appointment had to be made far in advance, but the day finally arrived. We were taking the RV in yet again for what we hoped was the final time to get the remaining issues resolved. The list:
• The satellite was still not wired properly.
• The door track for the back sliding closet doors needed to be replaced.
• The locks on the outside storage compartments needed to be replaced because we could not get the key into them.
• The entrance awning motor was out for the second time.
• The skin on the entry door had pulled away from the molding that holds it in place.
• The DEF sensor needed to be fixed for the second time.
You’d think that would be enough, but apparently it wasn’t. As I was driving in, another issue splashed onto the scene — literally.
We had finally gotten a couple of days of rain. We had the RV slides extended because we were doing some cleaning inside the RV. Before I took off that morning to take the RV to the dealership, I pulled the slides in and got everything ready to travel.
I pulled out and went down the road to the first intersection, and as I hit the brakes to go around the corner, I got doused by a huge amount of water pouring down on me from above. There was another vehicle coming at me, so I did not have a chance to stop.
After I got over the shock of getting water splashed on me, I realized what had happened. The slides had been out when it rained the night before. The seal at the top of the slide wasn’t actually sealing and had allowed the water to come into the coach area. When I hit the brakes again at the end of the road, my assumption was solidified when the remaining water atop the slide soaked me once again.
I was pretty frustrated because the seal supposedly had been replaced already. Once I got to the dealership, our sales rep and I walked through the existing issues, and I politely asked that the seals on the slide be redone. I explained what had happened and told the rep that I was not very happy, because clearly the seal either hadn’t been replaced or the job had been done poorly.
As we roll into week two of the dealer having the coach, I’m going to reach out to the manufacturer and get another year added to my factory warranty. I think that’s very fair, considering how much time we’ve spent not being able to use the RV. We’ve waited for parts to come, waited to get an appointment due to rush on RVs during the pandemic, waited to get things repaired, waited for it to get back from the shop. It’s spent more time in for work than it has on the road.
Someone once told me that once all the issues get worked out, things will be fine. Well, we are very close to that point, and I can only hope and pray they were right. While we absolutely love our coach and the way it’s laid out, it has definitely come with some challenges.
I’m not naive to think that everything is perfect right out of the box with something like this. I’ve been a boat owner for many years, and I know there are a lot of moving parts in a high-end vessel for the water or the road. But while I am willing to be patient, I also want to make sure that we have enough time to use it and settle out any other issues before the warranty expires.
So far, the only real journey we have taken is to Alabama. We haven’t had it on the road for more than a three-hour trip since then. I want to get this thing out on the highway, take a week’s vacation and see if we can go one trip with everything working perfectly and come home with no issues to report. If we can do that, then I will be happy.
Until then, I feel like my warranty should be extended one more year. As it stands, our coverage expires in August, and we haven’t had a chance to use it like we had hoped due to all these problems.
The goal is a trip to Mississippi next month. If we can do that and get through it with no issues, that will be a small miracle. But first, the manufacturer will get a phone call this week and I’ll be asking for a warranty extension.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
