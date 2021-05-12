Fancy cooking is impressive, but I constantly hear people say it’s too complicated. Well, this might be the simplest recipe that there is to make a fancy tuna dish that will make everyone happy.
This main course has only six things in it. The first thing is to get some really good fresh tuna. It needs to have that beautiful dark red color. Sometimes it almost seems to look a bit purple. That’s always a good sign.
To me and many others, tuna isn’t the chicken of the sea — it’s the steak of the sea if it’s prepared correctly. If you’ve never had fresh tuna, it’s important that you understand it’s nothing like that canned cat food they try to pass off as tuna. Just sear it off and try it. It’s wonderful on its own. Add the other ingredients that I am going to suggest and it’s a real hit.
This isn’t a new recipe, nor can I claim credit for it. There are many variations of this dish, but I try to keep it as simple as possible and I think you should too. All you need is some sesame, sugar, ginger and soy along with your fresh tuna and whatever sides you have decided to go with (fried rice is a classic choice, but if you prefer pasta why not).
When it comes to tuna, you have a couple of options. If you’re lucky enough you can get your hands on some local blackfin, then that’s what I suggest. If not, there are sources for good yellowfin tuna that will probably be from the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific.
There is also a frozen product out there called Saku block tuna that is frozen. It’s usually yellowfin, but I’ve also seen a bluefin Saku block available. Bluefin is considered the best of all tunas and can demand some really high prices at the markets.
Top-grade bluefin runs more than $150 per pound in Japan (and it’s even pricier here), so it’s above my pay grade. I would suggest that you try sourcing the local product and get yourself some local blackfin tuna and make this dish.
Now the sauce, which is a reduction made with soy, ginger and sugar. The hardest part of the dish is caramelizing the sugar. It takes some time to get it right. It you go too fast, you will burn the sugar and that is an awful thing to taste. I suggest you keep the thought in mind of “lower longer” — lower temperature for a longer periods of time will make this work out without burning it.
You want to have equal parts of soy and sugar. Be careful when adding the soy to the hot sugar, because it can splash of your hand — and hot sugar sticks. For each cup of soy you use, add an ounce of fresh ginger.
As for cooking the tuna, it will only need some sesame seeds and sesame oil, and of course a hot pan. I suggest cooking the sesame-encrusted tuna just enough on each side to release the sesame flavor and accent the fish. That’s about a minute on each side.
If you’re having trouble with the sauce, you could always just sear the tuna and then use a store-bought sauce. But I think if you don’t let the caramelizing process intimidate you, you’ll find it’s really not as hard as you thought.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
