Two weeks ago (just after my last column), I received a call from a good friend who lives in Sarasota. He wanted me to come up and spend a few hours out on the water to toss the fly around. We had been trying to get together for a while now, but schedules and commitments kept getting in the way. Finally it all came together, and we made a plan to meet at his house and head to the ramp near Mote Aquarium to launch.
His plan was to run up Longboat Key on the inside to work some shorelines and grass flats for snook, reds and trout. But, as plans often do, they changed. The weather was nice and the winds had laid down enough we decided to head out into the Gulf to take a look around. After heading out of New Pass, we took a right and headed north.
As we were talking and catching up with each other, I spotted some birds working offshore a little ways. On our way out, he ran a buoy line of the newly placed stone crab traps so I could look for tripletail. The floats and ropes were all brand new, with no “fuzz” on them at all, so I wasn’t expecting much. I was more intent on finding out what the birds were doing.
Then, out of the corner off my eye, I caught a glimpse of a dark spot under a buoy. We passed the buoy by 30 yards or so, then slowed down to spin the boat. We set up a drift that would carry us quietly within casting range of the target and began the, “who’s going to cast” exchange. Both of us were trying to be polite and let the other fish first. I finally won with the “age before beauty” argument and the old guy (not me) stepped up on the bow.
I handed him his rod and he prepped quickly by stripping of line and stretching it to alleviate coils that would slow or stop his cast. I was thinking that whole time how second nature it is for us that do this every day.
Whether it’s fly, spin or conventional, experienced anglers do things so easily and automatically in preparation for that first cast. When I do it myself, I don’t even realize it. But when I watch someone else, it helps me to realize that there are many things that make us more efficient and better anglers. Most clients need constant reminders to relax and take care of these little things that will help make them better fishermen and improve their time on the water.
Well, my buddy needed some good-natured reminding, as his first cast was quite a bit off the mark. He reminded me that a good guide shouldn’t make fun of his clients. I said, “That may or may not be true, but you aren’t my client. Put the fly on the fish and let’s get on with it — I’ve got mackerel to catch!”
It worked. His next cast was on the money, and the tripletail followed the fly 25 feet before turning completely flat on its side to take the fly. Tripletail fight pretty good on the flyrod, and even though this one was only 18 to 20 inches, it was no exception. It finally came to the boat to be released, never being removed from the water. Yes, a legal-sized tripletail was released. He swam back toward his buoy — slightly embarrassed, but smarter for the experience.
By this time, the birds were gone. But I spotted some breaking fish outside the buoy line. While we made our run, I grabbed my 6 weight and got ready to cast. A 6 may be a little light, but I love catching Spanish on my 6. Sometimes these fish don’t stay up long, so try to get on them quickly but as quietly as possible.
He shut down the boat, we coasted, I casted and was rewarded with a hook up. Hooray for mackerel! I was so happy. As my drag pulled out, I could already smell the applewood in my smoker getting ready for the fillets to come. I landed that one, bled it out and threw it on ice. I was ready to cast again — and the school was gone.
I hoped that mack wasn’t going to be by himself on the ice for too long. One mackerel doesn’t make much fish dip. We cruised and found another school, caught one and they vanished. They just wouldn’t stay up! The next school we found, we both made casts and two macks came to the boat. One more school and we’d be good.
We found one and both made casts again, He hooked up right away. I didn’t, so while he played his fish I kept casting. As all the action quit again, I let my fly sink for 5 or 10 seconds while he bled that last mackerel out. I made one strip to bring the fly in and it got hammered. My 6 weight bent over and my little 310 TFO reel was reversing as fast as it possibly could.
My buddy said, “That’s a big mack to end on.” I told him that it was pulling harder than any hamburger I’d ever had. I know, bad joke; he didn’t laugh either.
I cupped the reel spool with my hand (another trick to be learned by clients and newbies) trying to slow it down, but it didn’t do much good … my reel was being dumped! Then it made a turn and allowed me to start gaining backing on the reel. That was a relief, since I thought I was going to see my arbor through the backing soon.
Then it took off again. I realized this fish was still with the school, so we started slowly following and gaining backing until the fly line finally started wrapping around the spool. After another few minutes I could tell this fish was making big circles as it swam. I announced, “I think we have a bonita.”
Finally, I was able to bring the fish closer to the boat and got visual confirmation. Another 5 minutes and I tailed the fish and brought into the boat. That bonita (which you might call a little tunny or a false albacore) probably weighed just shy of 12 pounds. Quite a fish on on my tired little 6 weight ... or was it me that was tired? We hadn’t seen any bonita break the surface. They were just traveling by or maybe hanging out under the mackerel. Whatever the case, that was fun!
And just for the record: Man, my smoked mackerel dip is good.
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.