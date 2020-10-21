The Kayak Club of Greater Charlotte Harbor routinely has paddle events to remove trash from the shorelines. The most recent was held on Sept. 26. The cleanup of Alligator Bay was hosted by club member Robb Johnson and attended by 14 members. The club also assists other local organizations during their trash removal events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.