Living in Englewood, we have had a chance to explore most of Lemon Bay over the years. Lemon Bay has a reputation for excellent fishing dating back to the 1800s. Our readers that live farther away may not be familiar with the launches on Manasota Key that offer access to many of our favorite spots along this barrier island, so let’s explore them.
There are three major launches on Manasota Key and each is special in its own way. None of these launches will protect you from a north or south wind on the bay. It’s best to plan a trip here on days when we have a west wind, or perhaps an afternoon with a sea breeze.
Starting from the northern end of Lemon Bay, the launch at the Manasota Key Bridge is a favorite. It’s located on the southwest corner of the bridge and is cleverly disguised as a boat ramp. If you use a trailer, this spot has plenty of parking.
Unfortunately, there is very little parking for kayakers without a trailer, and you might have to unload and park across the road in the beach parking area. We recommend the sandy area closer to the bridge over the boat ramp. It’s a little over 100 feet from the parking to the water so, depending on the weight of your kayak, a dolly might be necessary.
We usually fish southward from the launch to target the many docks, basins and canals along the shore. Fishing in this area of Lemon Bay varies with the tidal flow and wind direction. On a south wind, a falling tide may move north towards Venice Inlet. During a northern wind, the water may flow south to Stump Pass.
Moving water is the key to finding fish here. During minimal tidal flow weeks, the water can become somewhat stagnant with lots of algae and dirty water. We have fished to the north from the Manasota Bridge, but the high-speed boat traffic and narrow channel make it more challenging.
Moving south 3.5 miles, you’ll find a couple of good launches at Blind Pass Beach Park. These launches are east of the main parking area. Both of these launches are close to parking and dollies are not needed.
We usually launch at the southern launch and fish the bay there. You’ll find a shallow bay that is home to redfish, snook, and trout on the higher tides. From there, we often paddle out to the ICW and drift the expansive flats on the west side. Heading further south from here, the flats and docks are enough to keep anyone busy for an afternoon.
If you choose to use the northern launch, be sure to work the channel leading into the park dock from the ICW. This deep trench across shallow flats is a highway for bait and gamefish here.
The third launch, another 4.5 miles south on Manasota Key, is at Stump Pass Beach State Park. It’s still our favorite, but there are issues with limited parking. Unlike the other two launches mentioned, trailers are not allowed.
For kayak anglers using a rooftop or cargo carrier, the launches are on the west side of the parking lot. Get there early to find one available or bring a dolly if you need to park elsewhere. The state park charges a small cash fee for parking so be sure to pay before you get on the water.
This area of Lemon Bay has plenty of protected water for anglers. While the high-speed boat traffic in Peterson Cut, aka “Ski Alley,” can be problematic, we have caught a lot of fish there. Our favorite area to fish from this launch is around the north end of Peterson Island and out towards the ICW. The flats, channels and mangrove shorelines here always hold gamefish.
If you’re looking for a spot to launch and fish from on the west side of Lemon Bay, try one of these Manasota Key launches. They’re easy to access and you can quickly get out onto good fishing grounds around the bay.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
