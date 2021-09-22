We’ve written about fishing from a kayak, paddling a kayak, stopping a kayak, and standing up in a kayak (or better yet, not). But we skimmed over the common-sense concepts involved in hauling, transporting, then loading and boarding a sit-on-top kayak. These issues must be considered before anyone can be successful fishing from a kayak.
Let’s take a look at hauling a kayak. Most folks use roof racks. Can’t lift it that high? There are contraptions to help paddlers get those boats up above their heads and onto the roof of a car or SUV. The main advantage of this system is there’s room in a car to carry the gear and paddlers to the launch site along with the boats. The disadvantages boil down to gravity, having a high-profile vehicle in the wind and clearance issues.
Newer kayaks are smaller and lighter than the older ones many of us are using. Our kayaks check in empty at 67 pounds each. For a 12.5-foot sit-on-top boat, that’s not too bad. But at the end of a long day paddling, and with arms hopefully sore from landing big fish, they are too heavy to put over our heads. Even with one of us on each end, half that weight seems excessive. A receiver hitch extension is lower and lets us haul two stacked kayaks in our old Subaru Forester with room left for both of us and our gear.
A popular alternative to a roof rack is a kayak trailer. These can get pretty expensive and may not work at some launch sites due to limited parking space. When we need to haul all three of our kayaks, we use a folding utility trailer with side rails. We bought it as a kit for a few hundred dollars and it stores out of the way in the garage. It’s an inexpensive alternative to a specialized kayak trailer. It’s easy to modify basic trailers to haul kayaks.
Now, let’s get these boats to the water. We love it when we can back down to the water and set them out with our gear. But most launches require a dolly. The best plan is to set the kayak on a dolly and rig it completely before pulling it to the water. It’s easier to rig at knee level than on the ground.
Fully loaded, our kayaks weigh over 100 pounds. If you have a larger vessel and if you’re adding heavy accessories, yours might weigh considerably more. Moving such a heavy kayak very far without wheels is a non-starter. If you enjoy heavy labor, it’s possible to drag them over grass, but to do so over gravel or asphalt would be disastrous.
Loading yourself on a kayak is its own challenge. To get in one of the skinny sit-in kayaks, popular up north, straddle it and then just sit down and tuck your legs inside. This doesn’t work for sit-on-top kayaks, which are wider (and more stable).
Our favorite type of launch is a sandy beach where we can wade out calf-deep. We simply put the seat of the kayak behind us, reach over to the opposite side and sit down from the side before swinging our legs aboard. Of course, if you miss the kayak when you sit down, it gets wet in a hurry and the kayak may escape. To avoid this, sit down with the kayak between you and the shore.
Engineers have devised various types of floating kayak launches. Most are certified handicapped accessible, but the basic beach is still the easiest and safest way to get aboard for most of us. Floating kayak dock launches are used in deeper water, where falling between the kayak and the dock could become a life-threatening issue.
Now that you’re aboard, make sure you can reach all the important things for the trip. The paddle should have a tether in case you lose it landing a fish. It’s amazing how quickly it drifts out of reach. A tackle bag should be strapped or lashed to the boat and convenient for easy access (we like bungee cords). The cooler can be strapped in the back cargo area. Rods can go in rod holders, but the one you are using can just lie on your lap pointing toward the bow.
And where does the PFD go? Well, the very best plan is to wear it. That’s why we like inflatable PFDs. They are small, light and comfortable. We use only manually inflatable PFDs to avoid accidental inflation if we fall while boarding. Automatic PFDs can inflate if a big wave comes aboard or if you trip at the launch. It would be a challenge to fish all day with an inflated PFD on.
Well, these are a few thoughts we wanted to share with local kayak anglers. Get out there on the water and catch a fish … it’s good for what ails you.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
