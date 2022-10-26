Like most folks around here, we’ve been busy picking up the pieces and trying to get back to some kind of normal. Infrastructure like water and power have been some of the modern conveniences we can enjoy in the midst of the chaos. Volunteers and organizations devoted to helping survivors of this hurricane have been around to bring aid and a hot meal to those of us in need.
While we are lucky to have a roof left to sleep under these days, we appreciated the meals that World Central Kitchen provided on those days when neither of us had any energy left to cook a meal, or hardly even eat one. The water provided by the FEMA folks was critical to keeping the recovery going in the midst of the heat and humidity for weeks after the storm.
Charlotte County Mosquito Control has surely helped though the hordes of these beasties still emerge from the standing water left over from all the rain that continued to fall. As a bonus, the temperatures dropped and the rain stopped. That encouraged us to plow on with the many projects needed to keep moving towards normalcy, though we’re still not sure what that will look like. Our home will never be the same since most of our pine trees fell over or just broke off.
It wasn’t until yesterday that we finally took a few hours off to see the wreckage beyond our own neighborhood. A tour of both sides of Lemon Bay inspired mixed feelings of sadness and hope. We certainly saw devastation and canyons of stacked tree trunks, but also saw line crews restoring internet and power as well as big trucks hauling away the debris. We saw residents cleaning up and, like us, trying to get to some place that begins to feel like before Ian.
We also checked out most of our favorite kayak launches in the immediate area and wanted to share this information with other paddlers. While many of these launches are open, don't assume they are like before. Most have vegetation damage involved that makes launching a little more challenging but still possible. Just be careful and watch for barnacled branches, dock boards with nails protruding, and trees partially submerged in places that were passable before Ian.
The Lemon Bay Park launch is open and accessible. Even the trails in the park are walkable. We did notice a distinct tannin stain to the water due to the massive runoff from inland rains. Indian Mound Park had the same situation.
Crossing over to Manasota Key, to the west side of Lemon Bay, we found the road to Stump Pass Beach State Park closed near the WannaB Inn. A sign indicated it was temporary while major debris removal was in progress.
The road north towards Blind Pass Beach Park was a journey into one-lane chaos as crews struggled to clear property that was a tangled mass of downed oaks and palms. The damage to property on the island was significant, but even the rich folks were out with rakes and shovels pitching in on the effort. At Blind Pass, we found the north launch closed. The launches on the southeast end of the road were open but eroded. A load of shell would go a long way toward recovering these popular launches.
On up the road, the launch at the Manasota Bridge was open and was in the best shape of any we visited. There was plenty of parking and only one boat trailer in the parking area. This launch has no trees around that fell into the area we use to launch our kayaks.
Oyster Creek launch off of Placida Road was in good shape, though we did pick up discarded paper cups and cans down by the launch. We hope other kayakers will make a point to do a little cleanup at these launches.
On a less happy note, we stopped at Englewood Beach and noticed a red tide cough as soon as we exited the car. We weren’t surprised after Ian came through. The influx of tannin-stained fresh water changed the salinity and pH of the bay and nearshore waters. The organic material dumped into the bays and passes fertilized all sorts of organisms including the red tide ones.
Today, we saw in the paper that our impressions were correct and confirmed our suspicions. Let’s all think positive thoughts and be patient — maybe it will be a short-lived bloom, which we have seen to often be the case. Nature brought this situation on, and only nature can rectify it over time.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
