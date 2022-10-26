Like most folks around here, we’ve been busy picking up the pieces and trying to get back to some kind of normal. Infrastructure like water and power have been some of the modern conveniences we can enjoy in the midst of the chaos. Volunteers and organizations devoted to helping survivors of this hurricane have been around to bring aid and a hot meal to those of us in need.

While we are lucky to have a roof left to sleep under these days, we appreciated the meals that World Central Kitchen provided on those days when neither of us had any energy left to cook a meal, or hardly even eat one. The water provided by the FEMA folks was critical to keeping the recovery going in the midst of the heat and humidity for weeks after the storm.


