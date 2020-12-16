The popularity of kayak angling and paddling in general continues to grow, as does the number of launches available in Southwest Florida. A few launches are designed with convenience in mind and allow for a paddler to back right down to the water and unload. But many more are located a good distance (up to 400 yards) from a parking lot. When facing such a trek, a dolly is the best tool to transport a kayak or canoe.
There are lots of dollies with various price points, materials, and weight limits available at local kayak shops or online. It may seem like an unnecessary expense, but even a small, light paddling kayak can be awkward to carry very far. Add in a few accessories like a seat and paddle, fishing bag and rod, cooler and dry bag, and you have a real load. Wheels continue to be a great invention everyone can enjoy.
We bought our kayaks in 2008. After trying to carry them to the water, we purchased dollies for them. The Ocean Drifter boats we have are big, stable and heavy by today’s standards. They weigh about 65 pounds empty. When we add the tackle, rods, bait bucket, paddles, seats, a cooler, an anchor and a stake-out pole, that number goes towards 100 pounds. Not only do these wheels carry the load with ease, but they also save us several trips back to the car to get items for the day.
We take a kayak from the car and set it on the dolly before we load gear. This puts the kayak higher off the ground and saves some bending over to secure stuff. Once loaded, it’s like walking a dog to get everything to the water. Slightly more than half the weight should be in the front of the kayak for transport. We hardly ever use tie-down straps because we have found gravity will keep the kayak on the dolly most of the time.
That said, hitting a curb or even a rock along the path to the water may stop the dolly while the kayak continues. On rough terrain, it’s a good idea to strap the kayak to the wheels.
Speaking of wheels, that’s the most variable part of a dolly. Our tires are pneumatic and lose air over a period of time. We check them before each use to keep us from pulling a dolly with a flat tire.
Other dollies use solid rubber or plastic tires that never go flat. Solid rubber tires are generally heavier and narrower than inflatable tires, while hollow plastic wheels are noisy on gravel or concrete. Some dollies sport extra-wide tires that are great in deep sand but otherwise are bulky and won’t fit into a hatch while on the water. The carts we have allow the wheels to be detached and then fold into the kayak’s forward hatch.
There are a few dollies designed with posts that extend up through a pair of scuppers on the kayak. Many dollies of this type are designed for a specific brand or model. This type of dolly could potentially break a scupper, allowing water into the hull. Kayaks are roto-molded in halves before the top and bottom are joined. The scupper has a fragile connection that could break under pressure. It could also be difficult to position a fully loaded kayak onto the posts for use — especially for a solo paddler.
Kelly at Dolphin Paddle Sports in Sarasota recommends a universal type cart/dolly for loaded kayaks and has several models available. She also likes the solid rubber tire models to avoid the dreaded flat-tire syndrome. Kelly does stress that if a paddler uses a post-type cart, be sure not to store the kayak on it. Stress points at the scupper can be an issue. Actually, a dolly should never be used to store your kayak. If you do, it will create stress points on the hull.
Here are a couple of launches, recommended in our waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” where you’ll appreciate wheels for your kayak. Don Pedro Island State Park’s land base requires about a 400-yard approach from the parking area. Lemon Bay Park, with the stairs down to the water, requires a cart to get a loaded kayak to and from the parking area. So put that kayak on wheels, and save your energy for fishing.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
