Skin cancer exam
May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and people who spend a lot of time outdoors are at a particularly high risk. The good news is there are steps you can take to decrease your chances of developing skin cancer, or to at least catch it early so it can be more effectively treated.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the world, but there is good news: It’s also the cancer you can see on your body. By learning to recognize the warning signs of the disease, you can identify suspicious spots before they become dangerous.


   

Since 1979, the Skin Cancer Foundation has made tremendous strides in helping people understand the importance of skin cancer prevention, early detection and prompt, effective treatment.

