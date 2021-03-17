I had a trip last week that included both a fly-fishing client and a spin-fishing buddy of his. This happens quite often, so it’s not a real problem — but obviously, I needed both types of gear on the boat. As I was getting all of the rods and reels together for the trip I decided that it was a good time to do maintenance on everything. That’s a lot of gear to clean, check lines, leaders, lures, flies, etc. — a solid half-day project.
I at least rinse my gear after every trip, but then every couple of weeks I do a thorough cleaning of the gear I’ve been using. Taking care of your tools in any situation is important. Carpenters, mechanics, dentists, doctors, etc., all have to take care of their tools. And they don’t (normally) have salt water to contend with as we do. Let’s talk about the fly gear in specific, but it applies to the spin and conventional gear as well.
Keeping a flyrod clean and ready to use is easy and simple. When washing equipment, whether it’s a rod, reel, pliers or whatever, a quick blast from the garden hose can hurt as much as it helps. Be careful to not use the jet setting on a nozzle. Instead, lightly spray and rinse your gear. A strong blast will knock off some of the salt and grime but may also drive some of it into the cracks and crevices of your reel (and also into your line and backing), causing trouble later.
The best method is to use warm water with a mild detergent-free soap and washcloth, paying particular attention to rod guides and feet, the cork grip and the reel seat. On the latter, move the bands and locking rings back and forth to clear any salt under them. Rinse with warm water and dry.
My rods go back in the boat or on a rack in the garage so they rarely are taken apart. I recommend breaking down your rods at least every two weeks or so. Clean the ferrules and use a little old-school paraffin or spray them with Pledge or Reel Magic to keep them lubed and easier to put together or get apart when the time comes. Check your snake guides and feet for rust and wear. Check your stripping guides for the same and also for missing or cracked rings.
Even the best reels are constructed of at least some parts that can corrode, and they have countless nooks and crevices for salt and moisture to hide. They are remarkably durable tools, but I’ve seen corrosion on even the finest reels. I suggest starting to maintain your reel even before you load backing and line on it.
Coat it thoroughly with a corrosion-resistant product, such as Reel Magic, Pledge or Boeshield. Spray the inside of the spool, any ventilation holes, and the insides and outside of the frame. Be careful not to coat tiny springs, drag surfaces or small bearings. Some lubricants and rust preventatives remain liquid or leave a very thin coating, but Boeshield and Pledge will leave a thicker, waxy layer — ideal for protection, but not so great for lubrication or on a drag.
Like your rods, keep your reels covered when not in use. Make sure they are also dry when you put their covers on. I don’t like to see anyone set their reels on the ground to string the rod, it drives me crazy. Nice clean grass, maybe, but much better to keep the reel off the ground somehow. I have taught my students and clients for years to lay their hats on the ground as a barrier. It works great.
Besides getting grit inside the reel, it’s easy to scratch through the outer coating on many reels, which quickly results in corrosion. If any scratches have completely cut through the anodizing, I suggest covering those areas with clear fingernail polish to slow down the corrosion process. When you clean and lube the drag, follow the manufacturer specs and you should be good to go.
Fly lines have to be replaced every once in a while and are crazy expensive now, which is all the more reason to take care of them. The majority of lines are made of an outer layer of PVC or a polymer over one of several core materials. Chemicals, excessive exposure to heat and sunlight, and abrasion can and will damage them.
Keep fly lines out of the sun as much as possible when not in use. The plasticizers that keep the line coating supple break down, causing the line to stiffen and crack prematurely. Bug spray and sunscreen can kill a line quickly, so be careful. If you keep stepping on your line on the deck (especially while wearing shoes), cut that out! And don’t kick it out of the way; you will end up twisting the line and cracking the coating.
Keep your lines clean. Lacking anything better, wrap your shorts or shirt around it and pull the line through it a couple of times. For lines with self-lubricating coatings, micro abrasive pads (such as those made by Scientific Anglers) are great for removing caked-on algae, salt and other debris.
After the day’s fishing, rinse the line well. To get your line really clean, strip it into the bathtub with a little warm mild soapy water, stir it around a bit, then run it through a towel as you put it back on the reel. Let it dry fully before the reel cover goes on.
Gear maintenance is a chore, but it’s necessary if you want your tackle to be in top shape. Take care of it, keep it clean, and …
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
