The fun part of owning a firearm is shooting it. Challenging yourself at the range or during competition can be very satisfying. But with anything fun, there is going to be a part that isn’t — and that’s usually the cleaning process. Cleaning guns sucks.
But there is a way of looking at it that makes it suck less. This is a great opportunity to see and understand how your firearm functions, how all the pieces and parts mesh together to make it work. And people who understand them better will usually take better care of them and become more proficient with them.
Cleaning any gun always starts with making sure it’s clear and safe. Yes, I have to harp on this, because there are still idiots out there shooting themselves cleaning their guns. Some firearms require a pull of the trigger to disassemble, so this needs to be said.
The next part depends on your knowledge of the firearm, because we are either going to field-strip the gun or completely disassemble it. If you don’t know how to completely disassemble, please don’t — stick to field-stripping it, which is really all you need to do for a general cleaning. I do a field-strip and a general cleaning after every range trip, and a complete disassembly and cleaning about once a year.
You can find instructions on how to field-strip your firearm in the user’s manual. If you no longer have the manual, then a trip to YouTube will probably turn up a field-stripping video you can follow along with. (Be careful about your serach terms, unless you want to see people stripping in a field.)
You can probably also find videos on how to completely disassemble your firearm, but unless you have special tools — punches, blocks, a vice, a gunsmith hammer and a gunsmith’s screwdriver set — I recommend against even trying. Take it to a competent gunsmith and let him do it, because if you mess something up, you’re going to have a really expensive hammer and you’re going to pay a gunsmith even more to fix it.
When I was at Fishin’ Frank’s repairing reels, I would get reels torn apart by the owners who had no idea how to put them back together. And at Higher Power Outfitters, I get firearms in pieces from people who shouldn’t have taken them apart. Nothing ever really changes.
Now that you’ve got it all apart, it’s time to clean. So you’re going to need a cleaning kit. If all you have is one gun, then a cleaning kit for that particular caliber is great. But if you have several different calibers, then a universal cleaning kit for everything from .22 to 12 gauge is going to be your best bet.
The kit will come with a copper or brass wire bore brush (or several brushes for a universal kit), a jag (a little oval shaped holder for cleaning patches), the patches themselves, and a cleaning brush similar to a toothbrush. It may also include cleaning chemicals and oil.
The first thing I do is clean the inside of the barrel. I prefer a cleaner like Amsoil’s Firearms Cleaner or Hoppe’s Number 9. You do have to be careful with Hoppe’s and nickel-plated fireams; it will eat the plating off. That’s why I like Amsoil’s cleaner. Dip the correct size bore brush into the cleaner and run it back and forth through the barrel.
Then you’re going to follow that up with the jag and a cleaning patch. Push the patch through the barrel until it comes out relatively clean. Then I will take another patch and put a light coat of gun oil on it and run it through to help protect the inside of the barrel from corrosion. Especially down here in Florida.
Then you’re going to spray down everything else with your cleaner and take the cleaning brush to everything. Your goal is to get all of the carbon build-up and copper or brass shavings (plastic shavings if you’re cleaning a shotgun) out of the firearm.
Then you’re going to wipe everything down with a clean rag and get all the dirt, grime and cleaner out. Follow that with a clean rag with a light coat of oil on it and wipe down everything metal. This is, again, to prevent corrosion. Put it back together and you’re done.
If you shoot a lot, you’ll eventually start to look at other things to help speed up the process. Brake cleaner and Gun Scrubber are both popular. Just a couple of things to remember if you use these items. First, make sure you use non-chlorinated brake cleaner, especially on your polymer firearms.
Second, both of these chemicals remove everything: Dirt, carbon, and all oils. So all the parts will need a new coat of oil. There are springs, pins, and things that rotate or move down in the places you can’t see. They will all be void of any lubrication if you use either of these types of cleaners. You need to make sure you re-oil those areas.
You oil a firearm for two reasons: To lubricate moving parts and to protect against corrosion. Refer to your owner’s manual for lubrication points, as each firearm is different. Glocks tend to run better on the dry side and Sigs tend to run better wetter. So it’s good to know what and where and how much you should be oiling. But in the end, you want everything to have a light coat of oil to protect against corrosion.
Cleaning, even if it sucks, is a part of gun responsibility. I see way too many dirty guns that come in for issues directly related to that lack of care. A clean gun will be a good-running gun. Basically, if you shoot it, you clean it. That is something that was instilled in me from my very first gun. Take care of it and it will take care of you.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
