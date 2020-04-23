Are we approaching our discovery of the new normal? No one knows. Life as we knew it has changed. This virus is not likely to just disappear. How we adjust determines our happiness. I’m just sure we can still find things to do and stay safe. Fishing can be a social event or a solitary experience. This is a time we can use to develop our skills and awareness.
I’m looking for any upside I can explore. The guiding business is not safe for me right now. You make your choices, but I’m not young and have past medical issues I don’t want to stir up. Now, what do I do with a lifelong collection of fishing gear? Put it to use. So, let’s go fishin’ whenever we can.
Where do I start? First, I choose to cherish my many experiences. Reflecting on the memories created through thousands of days fishing and the entertaining characters that have shared their time with me helps keep me afloat. You have supported my dreams and I’m grateful to all of you. With the uncertain times we are dealing with, I realize tomorrow may not be in the cards.
I’m forced to accept that there will be an end to my fishing days, whether it’s the end of my time here or just a business decision. I can whimper or I can enjoy the opportunities that I get. Again, let’s go fishin’. It was the name of our show and I now realize the focus of my life. Maybe I’ll get to explore other priorities and maybe not, but I’m going to fish whenever I can.
I understand the catching of bygone days is in the past. How do I find happiness now fishing with bites so much rarer? The easy way is sharing the adventures with beginners, especially children. Their enthusiasm and energy ignite my joy. They listen and learn if they are interested. If not, they like the boat ride and seeing wildlife. Most are happy, and that’s what counts. Their smiles provide the energy to keep me going.
Next are the folks who want to have fun and learn. Sometimes they’re interested in fishing; other times, just discovering new worlds and places. I used to enjoy catching before all of life’s changes. Now I’m living vicariously — your joy is my joy.
I prefer catching, but must be satisfied with fishing. We do our best to catch fish if the adventure gives us the opportunity. I’m usually over-prepared for any chance encounters. If you have the gear, use it. We target whatever’s biting these days. Targeting specific species is a lot more challenging than it used to be. I try to share miracles whenever possible, I just need more divine help these days.
I am rediscovering the joy of being on the waters alone. It’s not just about catching any more. The wildlife, sunrises and sunsets, the varied colors of our waters, even the clouds or lack of in a bright blue sky — they all make my days successful. If I hook up, the focus is not how fast I can land it but how much fun can it be. When I get to see a fish bite my offering, it makes my day. Watching silver kings fly never gets old. Same with trophy snook.
Seeing fish crashing in our chum line stirs my juices, as Papa Hemingway would say. I can enjoy the keen awareness of these hunting adventures. Maintaining awareness of my lure so I can feel a light bite. Observing the baitfish as it reacts at the “I’m being chased” moment. These moments of intensity excite me still.
The beauty we encounter on the waters or in the woods requires merely our awareness to appreciate it. Note the varied colors on fish in different water situations: Light, bright hues in clear waters and deeper, brilliant tones in the darker tannin waters of the backcountry. Just pay attention; there’s so much to see and enjoy.
We all need to respect our environment and its living things. The opportunities we enjoy playing with catch-and-release fishing are special. Show these trophy fish you photograph and brag on the respect they deserve, please. It hurts me to see so many folks who should know better abusing fish, holding big trophy fish by the jaw like it’s a basket handle.
Please show others we understand best practices by setting better examples. If we want better catching, we all need to use more care to ensure our precious resources have the opportunity to grow larger and reproduce. It is frustrating to see professional guides showing off clients’ trophies improperly handled. All of us have old shots like that, but now we know better. We all need to set better examples.
This virus has disrupted our lives and businesses. Please try to find that half-full mentality and consider the good things that are happening. Don’t let this mess unnecessarily distress you. Go outside and re-discover our wonderful outdoors. Most of us have something beautiful in our yards, and we all have wonderful surroundings close by. Discover a quiet, natural spot and breathe in its unique charm.
Again, thank you all for supporting my dreams, and let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.