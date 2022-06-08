There’s no denying that fishing with live or fresh dead bait is a productive method. For some species, it’s almost the only way. I don’t see too many shark anglers tossing plastic — do you? While a few offshore bottom fishermen drop bucktail jigs, the overwhelming majority use baitfish instead. And I’d be willing to bet that more than 90 percent of tarpon are caught on bait instead of artificials.
It works because the angler doesn’t need to fool the fish. When you offer them what they’re already used to eating, it’s easier to get them to take your hook. Some of those “lure only” snobs might say you’re cheating. Who cares? They can fish their way; you fish yours. It’s a big ocean out there, and there’s room for all kinds of anglers.
However, there is one thing you really ought to consider: Whether your bait is legal or not. These laws are not always well-known, so let’s look at a few scenarios. See if you can spot when (and if) the law is broken.
Shark bait
Schools of bait attract predators, and schools of predators attract bigger ones. There are lots of Spanish mackerel in the Harbor, and lots of sharks chasing after them. We want to catch a shark, so we go out bait fishing. Fishing the edge of a grassflat, we land six mackerel and two speckled trout. The macks go in the cooler and the trout in the livewell. We head out to the dropoff on the west side of the Cape Haze bar, drop the anchor and start chumming. We rig up two rods. The first is a balloon rig with a 3-inch chunk of fresh mackerel. The second is a bottom rig with a live trout. Now to wait for a bite.
Reef bait
The goal is red snapper and jumbo grouper in 180 feet of water. Big bottom fish eat small bottom fish, so that’s what we’re going to use. We stop at a ledge in 30 feet of water and sabiki up a mess of pinfish, squirrelfish and grunts for the baitwell. Then it’s out to the deep water. The bite is fantastic, but we end up losing a lot more bait than we expected. So we drop down some Fishbites on smaller hooks and start catching lane and vermilion snapper to extend our supply.
Tarpon bait
Almost anything might end up on a tarpon’s menu. But when small swimming crabs are flushing out of the Harbor on a strong outgoing tide, there’s probably not a better choice. We putter along through Boca Grande Pass, dipnetting crabs as we go. Some of the crabs have orange or gray “sponges” of eggs attached below their bodies. We use a pair of pliers to crush the claws, forcing the crabs to drop them with no physical damage to themselves. With a couple dozen in the well, we start fishing.
Did you spot the broken laws? Let’s see how you did.
Shark bait
Everybody knows you can’t use a live trout for bait, right? Except you absolutely can. As long as the trout is of legal size, and you don’t go over your bag limit, there’s nothing unlawful about using it for bait. The broken law here was cutting up a Spanish mackerel to use for bait.
You’ll find it laid out in Florida Administrative Code 68B-23.003 (2) Landed in Whole Condition Requirement – A person harvesting Spanish mackerel shall land each Spanish mackerel in whole condition. A person may not possess in or on Florida Waters, on any public or private fishing pier, on a bridge or catwalk attached to a bridge from which fishing is allowed, or on any jetty, a Spanish mackerel that has been beheaded, sliced, divided, filleted, ground, skinned, scaled, or deboned. This provision will not be construed to prohibit the evisceration (gutting) of a Spanish mackerel or removal of gills from a Spanish mackerel.
There is a similar provision in the FAC for every saltwater fish with a size limit, so cutting up any of them for bait is also illegal. And take a look at the wording. It doesn’t matter if you caught it or bought it. It doesn’t matter if you caught it last week and kept it in the freezer. This law will also affect you if you’re cleaning fish while still fishing. If it’s got a size limit, leave it whole.
Reef bait
All the stuff we caught at 30 feet is fine as bait. But the snappers are not. From the Code of Federal Regulations: 50 CFR § 622.9 – Prohibited gear and methods – General (e) Use of Gulf reef fish as bait prohibited. Gulf reef fish may not be used as bait in any fishery, except that, when purchased from a fish processor, the filleted carcasses and offal of Gulf reef fish may be used as bait in trap fisheries for blue crab, stone crab, deep-water crab, and spiny lobster.
Now, that’s in federal waters (more than 9 miles offshore). In state waters, you can use reef fish as bait (again, provided they are of legal size and you don’t go over your bag limit). Note also the crab bait provision, which conflicts with the state’s “whole condition” regulations. If you should opt to use purchased reef fish carcasses as crab bait, maybe keep the receipt handy.
Tarpon bait
Using egg-bearing crabs as bait? As long as they’re not blue crabs, the law has nothing to say about it. Possession of egg-bearing blue crabs is prohibited. But since they don’t produce a sponge until after their last molt, breeding crabs are full-size adults. Adult female blue crabs are about 5 inches across the shell — too big for most anglers to consider as bait.
However, it’s still a good idea to release a crab with eggs. She’s on the verge of producing the next generation. Even females without sponges are probably going to produce one soon if they’re drifting on the tide. Better to take the males, which have already done their part. It’s easy to tell: Look at the tail (also called the apron) on the underside of the crab. A female’s is wide; a male’s is very narrow.
Did you get them all right? Even if you did, you have to admit this stuff can be confusing. I always try to stay on the right side of the law, but I’ll admit to having done illegal stuff out of simple ignorance. The only ways to assure you’re always 100 percent legal are to stay home or carry a lawyer in your pocket. Just do the best you can, and let’s hope it’s good enough.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.