Diane and I left for Weeki Wachee Springs State Park on Sunday, Sept. 25. She wanted to kayak the two-hour run down the springs and I wanted to see the mermaid show. All the plans and reservations had been made prior to the formation of the storm.
Yes, we had been watching the progress of Ian and had made the preparations that we thought were necessary for the part of the storm that was to hit us. We knew that the storm was forecast to make landfall in the north Tampa area and then head northeast. The plan was made to keep our reservations (since they wouldn’t let us cancel), do the paddle, feed the mermaids then head to Dunedin for the night. After Dunedin, we were heading to Orlando to visit the Mouse at his house, out of the storm’s way.
As we paddled down the beautiful spring, enjoying the “air-like” water and the quiet of the morning, we talked about the possible destruction that could take place at the park and Spring Hill, and we were glad to have seen it before the storm. We left after our visit to the park and headed to Dunedin, which neither of had ever visited.
It was what we expected: A coastal town with a village look and feel. As we pulled into the motel (right at the water’s edge, next door to the Dunedin Boat Club) to check in, I noticed that we were the only ones in the parking lot. We were making an early check-in, so I dismissed the thought — until the clerk at the desk said “You are leaving first thing in the morning, right? We're under mandatory evacuation.”
Awesome. And you wouldn’t cancel our reservations?
As we walked the village, we again talked about the possible flooding and wind damage the hurricane might bring to these beautiful old homes, quaint shops, bars, breweries and live-aboard yachts. After the walk, we went back in our room and learned the path of Ian was making a move to the south.
We had to decide to head to Disney and weather it out, or head home. The news was sketchy at 4:15 a.m. when we left the parking lot, but we decided we had better forego the Mouse and get home. We were home by 6ish and the forecast kept getting worse. The rest, as they say, is now history as the eyewall came down our street just like it did yours.
Only time will tell the long-term effects of this storm on the Charlotte Harbor area. As of this writing, it’s been 19 days since I’ve been on the water. Like everyone else, I’ve been involved in cleanup, helping people around the 'hood and getting by. Now we're into the insurance stage, and it’s hurry up and wait.
I don’t know how much longer I can wait to get on the water. I have a powerful need to see what happened out there. In 2017, was out two days after Irma and basically found dirty water and a little extra flotsam.
On the other hand, I know going out in the boat isn't a good idea right now. I have told many others to keep their boat in the yard, slip, storage unit or wherever it may be, so we can stay out of the way of workers and emergency responders. Also, you don’t want to be mistaken for a looter. I had sheriffs' deputies and National Guardsmen standing at different ramps both tell me the same thing.
A deputy also told me that if I or anybody for that matter, went out and needed assistance, we would be way down the list to get to. Got it! Thanks.
To get a break from the madness, Diane and I did take a walk down Englewood Beach early one morning. It was quiet, almost eerie. There were only a couple other people in sight.
The Gulf was as flat as I’ve ever seen it — no wind, no swells, barely a lap up on the sand. Actually, it was a little cool on the skin. The weather was perfect for an October morning, offering no hint that just a week earlier it had tried its best to kill us.
There were a few bait balls around and the birds were lazily working some of them. Every few minutes a bigger break would slash through the bait, so I made some casts. Ladyfish, jacks, Spanish mackerel, flounder and lizardfish came to the beach for a short visit then swam off into the calm Gulf.
That short respite at the beach that morning really changed our attitudes and recharged our spirits. I think that will be a morning habit every few days until I can safely get the boat out. Although I did just hear Englewood Beach has closed for some reason. Probably glow-in-the-dark, rot-your-face-off toxins stirred and dumped by the storm.
Be patient getting back on the water. Be patient with your friends and neighbors. Help someone out. Everyone you know has been affected by this nasty bastard Ian and could probably use a hand. You will meet some new people and make new friends. You’ll get to know some of your friends and neighbors even better. And when it’s time to get back out there, you’ll know.
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
