As part of an ongoing, comprehensive campaign to reduce the risk of chronic wasting disease, a contagious disease that is always fatal to members of the deer family, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is rolling out new initiatives this year. While deer in 29 states and four Canadian provinces have tested positive for CWD, this disease has not been detected in Florida.

One way the FWC is working to protect Florida deer populations is through its new, “About Chronic Wasting Disease” video. While CWD is a complex topic, this educational video provides information in an easy-to-understand format and covers what causes CWD, how it’s transmitted, why it’s one of the most serious wildlife diseases, and how the FWC and its partners are working to prevent the disease from spreading into Florida.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments