OK, repeat after me: “Fishing regulations are designed to make the fishing better for all of us. Fishing regulations are designed to make the fishing better for all of us. Fishing regulations are designed …”
Keep repeating this as long as necessary to ease your frustration with seemingly ever-changing rules and regulations that often seem designed to prevent us from ever keeping any fish. Honestly, who hasn’t been frustrated to read about some new limit or regulation or wrinkle in the fishing laws?
The truth is that — right or wrong, good or bad, effective or not — every fishing regulation is created to improve the health of the fishery. But the frustration factor is still there, especially when things change so fast it’s hard to keep up. Here’s a rundown of the regulations which have changed recently or which will be changing soon. Did you know about all of them?
Flounder
Flounder season closes tomorrow (Oct. 15) and reopens Dec. 1 in Florida’s Gulf and adjacent federal waters. I believe that this is the first-ever recreational closed season on flounder in Florida’s Gulf waters. Unfortunately, it’s timed during what is usually the best flounder fishing of the year in our region.
This rule is not a surprise: The FWC enacted it back in March at the same time that the size limit was increased to 14 inches and the bag limit reduced to five per person. However, I suspect that some anglers may have forgotten about the new closed season since it was set up half a year ago.
Triggerfish
The season for grey triggerfish, an odd-looking offshore reef fish, closed on Sept. 15 and will remain closed until March 1, 2022. The closure was enacted by the Gulf Council because recreational anglers are estimated to have already landed the year’s allocation for these fish in the Gulf of Mexico. At their meeting last week, the FWC opted to close triggerfish in state waters also.
Triggerfish are not very abundant in our region, so they are seldom caught here in large numbers. But they are delicious on the table and there are anglers (myself included) who prefer them above all other local fish.
Lane Snapper
Lane snapper season closes Monday (Oct. 18). Lane snapper are a mainstay for Southwest Florida’s offshore reef fishermen. Lanes aren’t large fish (a 3-pounder is a really big one) but they are numerous, good to eat, and fairly easy to catch.
So it was bad news when the Gulf Council announced three weeks ago that the recreational fishery in the Gulf had landed its annual allocation of lane snapper and the season would have to be shut down until the end of the year. This becomes even more of a hardship for offshore anglers, since it was only a month ago that red grouper season was unexpectedly closed for the year also (see below).
The one bright side: State regulators have opted to keep lane snapper open during the federal closure, so you’ll still be able to harvest them within 9 miles of shore. However, if you’re going out past that 9-mile line, better catch your lanes on the way back in. Possession of a lane snapper in federal waters will be illegal during the closed season.
Red Grouper
Red grouper season closed on Sept. 15 for recreational anglers. The Gulf Council acted so quickly to close the season that fishermen were only given a few days notice of the closure. Why the rush? Landings surveys indicated that we had already caught way more than the annual allocation of red grouper for 2021. This closure will continue through the end of the year in both state and federal waters.
Red grouper are very popular reef fish that are often the big catch on a summertime offshore bottom fishing trip. With red grouper, triggerfish and lane snapper closed for the rest of the year, local offshore anglers are hoping for a strong and prolonged fall mackerel run.
Red Snapper
Here’s a little piece of good news: The Gulf Council announced just last week that there will be a bonus open season on red snapper in federal waters of the Gulf from tomorrow (Oct. 15) through Nov. 5. But it’s not for everybody — only for-hire fishing will be allowed.
Red snapper is the only fish in the Gulf of Mexico for which the annual harvest allocation is split into three separate pieces: Commercial fishermen, recreational fishermen, and for-hire fishermen (charter boats and head boats). For all other species, the split is two-way between commercial fishermen and recreational fishermen, and for all these other fish private recreational anglers and for-hire recreational fishermen share the same barrel of fish, so to speak.
If you want to keep a red snapper this fall, you’ll have to catch it on a federally licensed charter boat. It looks like private boat recreational anglers will have to wait until next June to bring home red snapper, though we probably won’t know the season dates until April or May.
Snook, Redfish & Trout
Harvest of snook, redfish and trout in our area has been restricted for more than three years due to a prolonged bout of red tide. The affected area runs from just north of Tampa Bay to just south of Naples. There has been so much debate, so many proposals, and so many changes in the temporary regulations that detailing them would require an entire column.
But here’s the current situation: All the temporary restrictions are now removed north of Bradenton. Up there, all three of these species are open to harvest under posted seasons, bag limits and size limits.
From approximately Bradenton to just south of Naples (this includes all of Charlotte Harbor), trout harvest is now open but snook and redfish remain closed. The harvest of these fish is currently scheduled to open on June 1 for redfish and on Sept. 1 for snook — unless the FWC takes action to change this, which they might. Stay tuned.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.