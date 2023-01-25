Herons with hot dogs

A great blue heron regurgitating hot dogs to feed its chicks. One chick already has a hot dog in its beak.

 Photo by Tom Litteral

Last week, I focused on the problem of fishermen hooking birds. But since writing that, I have been sent two photos photo that very clearly illustrated other ways that birds can be harmed — even by people who think they are offering the birds a helping hand.

The first photo is the one shown here, from biologists and photojournalists Dr. Linda Litteral and her husband Tom. From their social media post:


