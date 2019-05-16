For as far back as I can remember, I’ve always been fascinated with nature. As a kid, I played outside so much that some of my classmates thought I was Mexican. With no neighborhood kids as playmates, most of the time I had to entertain myself. I did that by fishing, messing with gopher tortoises, catching butterflies and all that general sort of stuff.
As I got older, I added shooting to my list of outdoor pastimes: First with a Crosman pellet rifle, than a Ruger 10/22 and eventually several centerfire rifles. When my parents bought me the Crosman, my dad told me a story about his brother shooting a cardinal with a pellet gun and said he didn’t want me out there killing birds. I promised I wouldn’t, then broke that promise the first day.
Up to that point, I had mostly been a passive collector. When I found feathers or skulls, I brought them home and found a place on a bookshelf. When the bookshelves were too full, I started putting them into boxes. The only things I killed were butterflies and moths, which I mounted and hung on the walls.
But the guns allowed me access to so much more. Now I didn’t have to settle for a few scraggly blue jay feathers found in the woods — I could just shoot a blue jay and take the best feathers. I would give the rest of the bird to our outdoor cats. That was my justification. See, I was collecting cat food. Fresh, healthy, all-natural cat food. And if I took a few feathers, so what?
As I graduated to bigger guns, I also went after bigger prey. The pellet gun wasn’t enough to make clean kills on armadillos and raccoons, but the .22 was. With a .223 (DaewoDR200) and 7.62x39 (SKS) at my disposal, I could take on anything. My skull collection grew, and I started adding pelts. Of course, none of those larger animals went to feed the cats. I was long past that.
Then one day, I had a chance to shoot a bobcat. I’d been lusting after a bobcat skin and skull for years, and now I had one in the scope. I was well hidden behind a huge oak tree, and the cat was probably 100 yards away, so I wasn’t worried about spooking it. I decided I’d watch it for a while first.
It wasn’t doing anything in particular, just basically lying there, lounging away the afternoon before going on a hunger-motivated nightly exercise routine. I marveled at the cat’s camouflage and thought about how lucky I’d been to spot it. I took note of the way its ears flicked around, listening to the birds in the canopy above it. Then I flipped off the safety and prepared to take my shot.
But I couldn’t do it. I thought about what it would mean if I pulled that trigger. I’d be taking that bobcat’s life … for what, exactly? A wall decoration and a fancy paperweight? Didn’t seem worth it. I decided I would rather have the bobcat living in the wild than have a bobcat hide and skull for my collection.
That was the day, at the age of 20, that I gave up trophy hunting. I did a little soul-searching and realized that I was killing the things I loved just so I could keep them near me. It was selfish and I felt guilty for having done it.
I still kill a few fish for the table. If it didn’t make my wife so upset, I’d probably shoot a hog every now and then. Wild pork is one of the best-tasting meats there is. I don’t like venison or wild turkey enough to want to shoot one of them. I recognize that we have a place in this world, and part of that is a predatory nature. It’s OK to harvest animals for food, and better if it’s done with the animal’s well-being in mind.
But killing things just to have them, or to prove that you can? Nope. I know that’s wrong. Been there, done that, learned the lesson. That’s why I carry a camera into the woods instead of a rifle. The next time I get that close to a bobcat again, I won’t hesitate to take my shot — and leave that incredible creature running free.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
