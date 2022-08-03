Swallow-tailed kite

This swallow-tailed kite with a non-native Cuban knight anole in its talons was spotted in Naples.

Almost every day of the past several months we have seen amazing swallow-tailed kites sailing on the wind around the development. Many times they fly directly over our house. These birds are stunning and we are always elated to watch them fly. But soon we will be bidding them adieu, as they are gathering together for a long migration.

These kites are quite distinct. The rich black and stark white creates a beautiful and bold pattern. The wings while flying are totally trimmed with black, making a sharp contrast with the white center. In addition, the tail feathers are long and forked. Many birders will say this is the most acrobatic flyer in the sky. I agree with this thought.


Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.

