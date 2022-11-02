Just fishin'

Charlotte Harbor has taken a punch to the nose, but it won’t be long before she’s standing on her feet again.

 WaterLine file photo

Hurricane Ian devastated our area and reset our lives. Besides all the physical damage to our homes and woods, the storm also trashed our waters. They are littered with sunk boats and tons of physical debris. This is easy visible to our eyes.

However, the aftermath of the storm also means dealing with a lot of stuff in the water that we can't see. Determining just what is now suspended in our waters requires sophisticated, expensive monitoring.


Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments