Hurricane Ian devastated our area and reset our lives. Besides all the physical damage to our homes and woods, the storm also trashed our waters. They are littered with sunk boats and tons of physical debris. This is easy visible to our eyes.
However, the aftermath of the storm also means dealing with a lot of stuff in the water that we can't see. Determining just what is now suspended in our waters requires sophisticated, expensive monitoring.
This monitoring must be done correctly for it to be useful scientifically. I am amazed at the strict requirements and protocols. For example, some samples must be refrigerated and sent in for analysis under tight timelines.
Fortunately, we have a water quality team working diligently to track as much data as possible this time. Charlotte County water quality czar Brandon Moody and our local Florida Sea Grant agent Kate Rose are all over this disaster, collecting water samples and maintaining accurate data for better understanding and future use. We are lucky to have professionals on top of this water quality disaster.
This is a methodical and time-consuming process, so we don't yet have a lot of the answers we want. The good news is we will eventually have a much more accurate understanding of this unprecedented runoff event. Charlotte County residents, please let our county commissioners know we appreciate their foresight and commitment to protect our waters and speed our economic recovery.
Now, for those of us who have a home to live in and want to go fishing, what can we expect if we head out? First, be keenly aware that our waters are littered with debris, both at the surface and out of view below the dark water. Take your time as you explore. Many bottom contours have been altered by the unimaginably powerful waves and currents Ian brought us. Our Gulf to bay passes are different and will require visual navigation until your re-mark your trails.
If you can safely navigate, you can explore the fishing opportunities. The great news here is this is a rare time when fish haven’t been pressured or chased around constantly. If you are observant and patient, this is your best fishing available. I hate what these huge storms do, but we do enjoy amazing opportunities as things settle. Whatever type of fishing you prefer, this may be the best opportunity of your entire life.
Local guides and marinas have been shut down, so any chance you have to support our locals is appreciated. Most marinas are still closed, but Englewood Bait House at the Tom Adams Bridge and Eldred’s at Boca Grande Causeway are both open and have bait. We have few current reports, but most have been very positive. There is some red tide reported off the beaches and around the passes, so if you come across dead water you'll want to move on.
Some guides that have homes are beginning to run trips. Their reports are exciting, and many exceptional catches being reported — lots of snook and redfish, but also cobia, tripletail and a handful of big kingfish. Contact your favorite guide or fishing buddy and get out if you can. Driving around looking at all the debris stacked along our roadways is depressing. A bent fishing pole and a singing drag can do wonders to improve your attitude.
The bays still contain lots of dark tannic water. Although it is starting to lighten up, we had about 20 inches of rain, so dark water will be with us awhile longer. Fish don’t mind it and their colors are brilliant. Try lures with darker colors, and anything that flashes a bit of gold is good too. Be patient while you hunt; fish have moved around a lot. When you find the fish, don’t rush away. The old salts always said not to leave fish to find fish.
Florida has taken hard hits from hurricanes before. We are resilient, and we'll recover from this. But it will require time and a lot of patience. Be considerate and don’t run all over the place, scaring the fish you want to catch. This is the fewest other boats you will ever see out there, so give anyone you see plenty of space and enjoy the peace and quiet.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
