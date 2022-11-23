On Nov. 10, the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council announced that harvest of lane snapper will be closing on Nov. 15. This has a familiar ring to it. Let me see, when did something like this happen before? Oh, right: Last year, when the Gulf Council shut down lane snapper on Oct. 18.
Of course, there are big differences. Last year, before the lane snapper closure, red grouper had already been closed a month prior due to overharvest. Hold on a sec, that's not any different: Red grouper were closed early this year on Aug. 30, due to overharvest.
Well, there has to be some difference. Oh, I know what it is! Actually, Capt. Ralph Allen explained it in a column back in January:
In October, lane snapper season was also closed unexpectedly for the remainder of the year due to overharvest. Then in an unexpected twist, the emergency closure was reversed and the fishery was reopened even more abruptly on Dec. 23 with less than 24 hours' notice.
The reason: The Gulf Council announced that we had significantly more lane snapper in the Gulf than was thought just a few months earlier when the emergency closure was enacted. How much more? Enough to justify tripling the allowable catch for 2022.
These abrupt and seemingly contradictory closures and openings don’t generate much angler confidence in the regulatory process. So what will 2022 bring for the lane snapper fishery? With three times 2021’s allowable harvest, we’d have to guess that the fishery will remain open all year, but that’s just a guess.
Now I remember. Back in 2021 (and also in 2019, when lane snapper were unexpectedly closed on Dec. 13), the annual catch limit was a measly 301,000 pounds. But as Capt. Ralph points out, the current ACL is much higher: 1,028,973 pounds.
Lane snapper are one of the few Gulf species managed under a joint ACL, which means recreational and commercial fishermen share a quota. For most commercially valuable fish, there are two separate quotas (except red snapper, which are so valuable there are three: One for commercial fishermen, one for private anglers, and one for charter boats). That means if lane snapper are closed to recreational anglers, they're also closed to commercial fishing.
I'm not a conspiracy theory guy. But it does occur to me that if I ran NOAA Fisheries, and if it were my goal to stop people from fishing, this would be a great way to do it. Closing highly desirable target species for months at a time not only dissuades recreational anglers, it also cuts deep into the viability of charter operations.
Of course, that's a nonsensical goal. After all, recreational fisheries have an enormous economic impact (see Van Hubbard's column on page 10 for some numbers), and NOAA is part of the U.S. Dept. of Commerce. They have a duty to support business, and I'm sure they're doing the best the can.
Unfortunately, if there's no conspiracy, that leads to an inescapable conclusion: Our federal fisheries regulators are completely incompetent. Look at the evidence. Three of the last four years, they've had to close the season on lane snapper — a fish that has no closed season. Red grouper have had emergency closures the last two years. We've also seen unexpected closed seasons on triggerfish and amberjack in recent years.
It's true that closed seasons and low bag limits hurt angler participation, especially when the cost to go fishing just keeps going up and up. You know what hurts worse? Seasons that shut down unpredictably with less than a week's notice. It's unprofessional and just plain unnecessary.
This is no way to manage our public resources, and it's leading to more and more anglers just ignoring rules that make no sense. If federal regulators want us to buy in, they've got two choices: Get a lot better at their jobs really soon, or give up and turn management over to the Gulf states. Pick one and get on it.
Let's take a look at those numbers
So who caught all these lane snapper, and when did they catch them? The following numbers were provided by NOAA fisheries biologists Michael Larkin and Kelli O’Donnell.
Between January and August of this year, recreational anglers fishing in the Gulf of Mexico harvested 1,044,707 pounds of lane snapper. Florida accounts for the overwhelming majority.
According to NOAA’s calculations, recreational anglers on Florida’s west coast caught 1,029,545 pounds. Anglers in Alabama took 12,661 pounds, Texas 2,159 pounds, Mississippi 282 pounds, and just 60 pounds in Louisiana.
Recreational fish harvests are calculated in “waves,” each two months long. Gulf-wide harvests for this year’s waves are as follows: Jan/Feb, 131,045 pounds; Mar/Apr, 186,611 pounds; May/Jun, 272,431 pounds; and Jul/Aug, 454,620 pounds.
What about September and October? They haven’t been calculated yet. We’ll find out right around the end of the year. By the way, the total 2021 recreational harvest was 381,360 pounds, so NOAA says we caught more lane snapper in July and August this year than in all of 2021.
Now, if you’re inclined to blame this problem on commercial fishing, I have some data for you that you aren’t going to like. The commercial harvest of lane snapper thru Nov. 6 has been a piddling 15,485 pounds — 1.46 percent of the total taken. Gonna be real hard to blame longliners for this one.
The big question: Do you trust these numbers? The real numbers here (basically, the commercial harvest, which is backed up by trip tickets) are pretty solid. I’d like to see where the rec harvest numbers came from, because I don’t see them as realistic. I’m not calling anyone a liar (yet), but those figures are highly suspect.
