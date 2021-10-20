Lane snapper closed Oct. 18 in federal waters, for both recreational and commercial fishermen. I’m betting the biggest population problem is dead discards (released fish that don’t survive). Since we’ll still be catching and releasing them as we target other species, we’ll be creating more dead discards. Will that lead to still longer closures?
The system is broken, and those who run it aren’t smart enough to understand the problem and fix it. We go from lax regs (20-fish bag limit with a too-small 8-inch minimum size) to no harvest at all. Will the councils ever learn how to truly manage a fishery instead of creating ridiculous rules that always arrive too late to solve anything?
They say we need to cut back on our harvest to sustain the stocks. I can understand that, if it works. What defies logic is that our government experts and regional councils can’t anticipate problems ahead and set limits to accomplish this.
As I’m told, discards are one of the main contributors to dead fish. Yet I’m to respect their decision to shut the season down, creating even more discards. To my mind, this can be only one of two things: Stupidity, or executing a plan to eliminate fishing. It certainly is not scientific management.
And there is certainly no consideration for the economic impacts to our industry! Now we have lane snapper closed, red grouper closed, triggerfish closed, and flounder closed (plus of course our inshore snook and redfish). The costs of fishing keep blowing up and they want to further restrict our fish harvests.
I remember purchasing my 24 Morgan, Just ‘n Time, in 1986. I was so excited to be able to enjoy three profitable seasons. We had spring and fall king mackerel runs and summer tarpon fishing. Finally, I could enjoy an opportunity to actually make some serious money.
Then we went from no limits on kingfish to shut down indefinitely. That recreational fishery was destroyed by regulators’ inability to see a problem coming and manage it before it became a crisis. Now we have the fish but the anglers have never come back.
Here we are decades later, and these experts still don’t know how to anticipate what’s coming and set up common-sense rules accordingly. They do what they always did: Act like everything is fine until suddenly the sky is falling. Their paycheck is safe, so they don’t worry about economic impacts to fishing and boating, one of Florida’s largest industries.
What about how these closures affect fishing pressure on species that are open for harvest? With snook and reds closed inside, many go offshore in search of fish suppers. With federal waters are closed to harvest of so many species, we’re doubling the pressure on mangrove and yellowtail snapper and gags. The more we take, the more likely those fish will be closed next.
Is this really the best our appointed councils can do to manage our fisheries? This ridiculous mismanagement is going to cripple our boating and fishing businesses. With fuel prices climbing daily, why go offshore if we can’t keep enough fish to make it worthwhile?
Just look at our fishing reports on page 4. Half of reports show no one going offshore. We have enjoyed calm water lately, yet few are heading out. Closures are the reason.
Discards are a significant portion of our management problem. Adding to discards, while increasing pressure to open species? That’s not a solution; it’s a way to create more problems. Remember, the squeaky wheel gets the attention. Squeak, or live with their decisions.
And remember that you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
