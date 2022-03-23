By Greg Bartz
We have a great largemouth bass fishery here in the great state of Florida. With the wealth of freshwater ponds, rivers, creeks, canals and lakes this state has to offer, you can pretty much go anywhere and catch bass. The true beauty of bass fishing in Florida is that, no matter where you go, there are some simple and basic things you can do to catch fish.
There is one constant is just about every body of fresh water in Florida: They all have some type of vegetation in them. Aquatic plants create just the type of cover bass need. They use it to hide from other predators, and they use it to ambush their own prey. Whether you’re fishing from a boat or from shore, on the biggest lake or the smallest creek, bass relate to weeds everywhere, all the time. If you find vegetation, you’re almost guaranteed to find bass.
Once you find some good vegetation to fish, you can keep it simple and tie on a good old-fashioned Texas-rigged worm. There are many other rigs you can use, but this one is easy and it’s also weedless — a big advantage when fishing in cover. My personal favorite for fishing in Florida is a Zoom plastic worm in the junebug color. Any size can be effective, but in my experience the bigger 9-inch versions catch more bass.
The size of your weight can be more important than the size of the worm. Fortunately, there is a simple rule of thumb when choosing a weight: The heavier the vegetation you are trying to fish, the heavier the weight needs to be.
For reeds, grasslines or cattails, you can get away with a lighter weight of a quarter-ounce or less. If you are casting to hydrilla, thicker grass or even lily pads, you want to beef the weight up a little bit so the bait can get through the weeds down to where the bass will be hiding. The thicker it gets, the heavier you go, all the way up to an ounce.
After you get rigged up, start by casting to the outer edges of the vegetation. Bass often feed around the points and edges of the cover they use. Keep in mind, these fish are ambush predators. They hide in shadows and feed from there.
You’re better off starting from a distance — you may scare the bass away if you just rush into a spot and start casting away. Fish those outer edges first and see if you can’t get bit there. If not, move in tighter and be selective and thorough as you explore the grass. Look for holes in the cover that can also be used as ambush sites for feeding bass and target those areas.
Some lakes or ponds don’t offer a lot of vegetation, but that doesn’t mean there are no bass there. They can use other types of cover, such as docks and underwater points or ledges. These bass will also hit worms, but that’s a slow way to cover water.
I would suggest tying on a chrome-and-blue Rat-L-Trap instead. It’s a good search bait because you can cover a lot of water quickly. With no lure-tangling weeds around, you can let this bait sink to any depth before you start retrieving it, allowing you to hunt fish through the whole water column. If there are any schooling bass feeding in the area, this bait will find them in a hurry.
If you ask a group of professional tournament anglers which bait they’d want if they could have only one, the answer you’ll hear most often is a spinnerbait. Not a bad choice. A spinnerbait can be used in and around any type of vegetation. The wire that holds the blades acts as a weedguard, so a spinnerbait can work at any time in almost any type of cover.
Adding to its versatility, you can retrieve it really fast and burn it at the surface if they’re biting on top, or you can crawl it along and let it “slow-roll” across the bottom of the lake. These lures work best on overcast days, but don’t rule them out just because it’s sunny.
Florida’s original claim to fishing fame was big largemouth bass. That hasn’t changed, and you never know when you will hook into a fish 10 pounds or better, and they’re not always in big water. I have been an avid reader of Bassmaster for many years. In the back of the magazine, there are always a couple pages dedicated to those who have caught giant bass and sent photos.
I have seen many captions for these big bass caught in Florida giving locations such as “farm pond” or “golf course water hazard.” You don’t always have to trek off to a major lake like Kissimmee or Okeechobee to catch giant bass in this state. Actually, since small waters get less pressure, you’re probably more likely to haul a big one out.
If you can’t afford a big bass boat or even get to a bigger body of water, never overlook the small ponds that you may see on the sides of the road. You might be surprised at the size of the bass you can haul out of these little bodies of water.
Do me one favor, though: Make sure you get permission from the property owner before you start fishing. That land belongs to someone, and they may get a bit upset if they think you’re trying to pull all the fish out of their favorite spot. So take a minute to go knock on the door. You might be surprised at how nice folks can be when they are approached respectfully.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
