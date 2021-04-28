Stone crab season is coming to a close May 1. On May 2, all the traps have to come out of the water. If you haven’t taken advantage of one of the best opportunities in Southwest Florida, you’re almost out of time.
I’m not talking about eating stone crabs. Oh, sure, they’re wonderful — but so are blue crabs, and local shrimp, and spiny lobster, and dozens of other delights that come from our waters. No, the opportunity I’m talking about is way better, and it’s one that thousands of Gulf fishermen drive right past every day.
Most area anglers are aware of the potential for tripletail under stone crab trap markers. These are fish of the open water, but they are drawn to floating objects because floating objects attract the small fish and other critters they like to eat. Tripletail are a bigger deal in the fall and early winter, but there are probably still a few around and hanging out under the floats.
But that’s not what I’m talking about either.
Stone crabs are not mud crabs or sand crabs. They don’t generally settle down to live someplace unless there’s a good reason, and usually that reason is a nice patch of hard bottom. In the open Gulf, the most common type of habitat they’re found on is limestone ledges and outcrops.
Think about it: Have you ever noticed that almost every line of stone crab traps runs parallel to shore? That’s because ledges and outcrops run parallel to shore too. These low stony structures are often very hard to spot on even a high-quality bottom machine. But all winter and spring, commercial stone crabbers are out there doing you a huge favor by marking all that hard bottom for you.
These spots are fishing hotspots all year. Mangrove snapper congregate on them to spawn. Gag grouper tuck themselves into the larger cracks. Hogfish like the ones that offer larger areas of mostly flat rock. Sheepshead gather over them in the late winter. Kingfish cruise over and between them, hunting bait.
Ledges are great for trolling or bottom fishing. Since they don’t get hit anywhere near as hard as public spots, the fish are not as educated and often more willing to eat a baited hook. Of course, not every spot on a ledge is killer, but once you have a few to choose from then you can hop from one to another until you find one that is. And there are thousands all up and down our coast, all marked with hi-vis white buoys.
How many of them have you put in your GPS? That’s what I thought — and now you’re just about out of time until fall. You can still make it happen, but you’ll have to hustle.
If you don’t get out there in time, there’s always next stone crab season. If we have an uneventful hurricane season, with no big storms kicking up 20-foot seas, then you can start marking stone crab floats in October.
But most years, a lot of sand gets thrown around offshore. That means ledges that are exposed today might be covered up by fall, and some that are covered now might be exposed then. It often takes the crabbers a few weeks to figure out where the hard bottom is, so give them a little time to start marking fish for you.
Of course, the Gulf bottom is always subject to change. If your spots get sanded over, don’t delete them. There’s a good chance they’ll be uncovered later, so hang on to those numbers. How do you think the crabbers know where to go when their spot get covered? They go to old spots that got covered in prior seasons, and often find they’re rocky again.
So if you have a bunch of Gulf ledge sites saved in your GPS, thank a crabber. And if you don’t? Well — I hope it’s not too windy this weekend, and I hope you can take Friday off.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
