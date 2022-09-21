It’s September. In much of the U.S., people are starting to notice signs of autumn. Here in Southwest Florida, it’s still hot and sticky, and our rainy season has finally fired up. Except for the rain, there haven’t been too many perceptible changes taking place out there.
Still, we are moving into our fall season. The days are getting shorter, minute by minute. A month ago, on August 22, sunrise and sunset were 12 hours and 55 minutes apart. Today, Sept. 22, the day is only 12 hours and 7 minutes long. We’re losing about a minute and a half every day. The water temps have also dropped, mostly due to rain and cloud cover, and that will start making a difference in our fishing.
On a recent recon trip with Diane, we were looking for baby tarpon, birds and redfish schools. We left at dark thirty and watched the morning get brighter and more colorful as we traveled. We cruised by a key with hundreds of ibis, frigates and herons roosting on it. The noise from the boat sent them into the morning sky a little earlier than their normal “go to work” time.
I shut the boat down as they lifted off and flew over. They were so low we could almost touch them, and the sound of their wings was morning music … along with a few disgruntled squawks, of course. Diane was in birdwatching heaven. I was, as usual, grateful to call Charlotte Harbor my office.
The plan was a short 2- or 3-hour trip. We arrived at my first scheduled stop as the sun started to peek out and I retrieved the rods from under the gunnel. We waited for the show to start. Unlike the birds, the fish were not anxious to get moving, but it didn’t take long before I heard the first blurp of a tarpon.
I readied our rods, but Diane didn’t want to take the bow yet. I was more than happy to climb on the pointy end of the boat and wait … and wait … and wait some more. Then it started happening. The bait started to get busy, the ladyfish started to slash, and schools of jacks started crushing their way around the point. And then — blurp. Oh, how I love that sound!
I set up a drift, hoping to silently get to where a few tarpon were infrequently rolling and waited some more. Then, finally, one rolled within range. I sent the baitfish pattern on an 80-foot hair-blowing ride, landing right in the zone. I smiled to myself, made two strips and hooked a ladyfish. I hate slow indecisive tarpon.
I released the ladyfish. Then we waited again. We watched the red and lavender sunrise change color to yellow and listened and watched the lines of the birds making their morning commute to work. And then — blurp.
I loaded the rod and sent the fly off once again right where I thought it needed to be. Three strips this time, and a jack grabbed it. It was a little jack, too; the hookset almost launched him back to the boat. I may have muttered a swear or two, but I released him and the waiting game was on again.
Ladyfish and jacks seemed to be everywhere, but I told Diane we’d try one more time if we got another shot. About 10 minutes later — blurp — a small tarpon rolled 40 feet from the boat. The third time was the charm (thank goodness) and the 20-pounder blew up the fly and took to the air, as tarpon do.
Three great jumps and the fly came back at us and landed in the boat. Upon closer inspection, the leader, feathers and fur were still perfect — but the hook had broken off. Tackle tip: Check all your hooks for rust. If they have any rust on them, throw them out. I’ve checked all my fly boxes since the episode and chucked eight flies in the trash.
That was all I needed to see, so we left the tarpon alone. Often, I don’t even cast on my recon trips. I locate currents, bait and fish by just poling around. But since we were already fishing, we went and located a couple of snook each using the same tan and white Puglisi pattern.
By then it was time to start heading home. On the way back to the ramp, I pulled up on one of my trout spots (a big grassflat) to check on them to make sure they were doing alright.
We started casting and quickly caught a ladyfish or two and missed a few takes. I had noticed a big bump and disturbance in the water a long way up the flat that I kept my eye on. The trout didn’t seem to be home and that bump kept moving around in the same area, so I headed that way with the trolling motor.
It wasn’t long before the bump started turning a bright fire orange. I pointed it out to Diane and her eyes got huge and she asked, “Redfish?” “Yep,” I said. “Grab the 8 weight.”
The breeze was pushing us perfectly toward them, but they were milling around making it hard to line up. I didn’t pole because I was hoping for a double hook up. They finally made a turn in our direction. The sun had come out from behind some clouds and the fish just lit up. The school was huge, a glowing coppery mass with tails.
I had told Diane to wait for my cue to cast, but she kept asking, “Now? Now? Now?” “No,” I said. “Take a deep breath and wait for my call. We will probably only get one shot.”
They kept coming, and finally I said, “Now.” She let go with a pretty loop to about 60 feet — a little too far, actually — and the school split. “Strip,” I said. In the mayhem, she got a take and was on. As part of the school was passing by the boat, I cast my 6 weight (it was already in my hand for the trout) and hooked one myself.
We had our double, but now we had to get them to the boat. Diane was so excited I had to keep telling her to relax, breathe, and just play the fish. After a few minutes of running around the boat gunnels, passing over and under with our rods, we landed our fish. Diane had her personal best in her lap.
Quick pics were taken with good strong releases. Then, we left them alone. After all, we didn’t want to stay out past our three hours. Diane was ecstatic, laughing and giggling as we rode back to the ramp.
Get ready for our fall fishing, watch for fish pushing bumps in the water, and of course …
… stay fly!
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
