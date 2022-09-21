Redfish on fly

Photo by Diane Gudgel

Capt. Rex with a late summer redfish on the fly.

 Photo by Diane Gudgel

It’s September. In much of the U.S., people are starting to notice signs of autumn. Here in Southwest Florida, it’s still hot and sticky, and our rainy season has finally fired up. Except for the rain, there haven’t been too many perceptible changes taking place out there.

Still, we are moving into our fall season. The days are getting shorter, minute by minute. A month ago, on August 22, sunrise and sunset were 12 hours and 55 minutes apart. Today, Sept. 22, the day is only 12 hours and 7 minutes long. We’re losing about a minute and a half every day. The water temps have also dropped, mostly due to rain and cloud cover, and that will start making a difference in our fishing.


Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.

