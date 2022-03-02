Hopefully, the freezing temperatures are behind us, leaving the wind as the major issue for kayak anglers in March. With the Gulf temperature hovering right around 70°F, a lot of fish are moving out to the Intracoastal area. But let’s not be too quick to count winter out just yet. A late-season cold front is always possible. If one comes through, the colder water should trigger our favorite gamefish to move into warmer inland waters.
Finding warmer areas for the fish that also offer spots out of the wind to keep a kayak angler happy too is a challenge — but here’s an often-overlooked spot to try. The Sunrise Waterway launch is located in the William R Gaines Jr Veterans Memorial Park (20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte). It’s not a long drive from anywhere around here to this spot for winter kayak fishing.
You’ll find a nice grass launch that is protected from most winds. There is also adequate free parking, which is unusual for Charlotte County. Two other launches in this area — Spring Lake Park, which is a half-mile to the west, and Port Charlotte Beach Park, less than a mile to the south — both have parking fees and hefty fines if you are late getting back.
Head either north or south to exit the protected lagoon at the launch site. East of the main waterway, there are several back bays that are worth a cast or two on a higher tide. Concentrate on the places where these little bays enter the main channel, especially if the tide is dropping. We often cross the channel to fish the deep water under the docks on the west side. Out in the main waterway channel, we commonly catch ladyfish and jacks that can provide fast flyrod fun.
After fishing this area, we paddle on south and work the shallow bays on the west side of the waterway. The oyster bars and mangrove shorelines here can hold gamefish, and it’s too shallow for most boat anglers to enjoy. The area where these shallow bays drop off into the main channel can be productive on a dropping tide.
At the southern end of the waterway, the eastern shore ends at a point across from Port Charlotte Beach Park. The beach here makes a good spot for a stretch, some shore fishing, and a picnic lunch. If the winds are right and the waves aren’t too big, paddle out to just beyond the end of the pier and drift the grassflats in the area. We’ve caught some nice trout out there. Keep a good distance from the pier so that you don’t interfere with the land-based anglers. Also, don’t drift into the swimming area.
Just north of the park, you’ll find a series of canals that run northwest to southeast, with deep water and seawalls that hold heat on a sunny day. The orientation of the canals and houses here provide shelter from our northeast winter winds. The usual tactics for canals work here, and a shrimp pitched under a dock can provide lots of fun. Kimball has caught fish here just trolling a chin-hooked shrimp on a light jig as we paddle along.
Be sure to allow enough time to return the way you came back to the launch. On a falling tide, the current in the waterway can be challenging at the end of the day — especially with a north wind in your face. Tuck in tight to the mangroves along the east side to avoid most of the current issues. If you time your trip right, you could fish the backwaters on a falling tide as you head south and return on a rising tide back to the launch. We seldom get that lucky.
Plan B involves turning north under the bridge when entering the main waterway. This puts you on East Spring Lake, with its docks and the deeper water below them. Head east after passing under the Edgewater Drive bridge to find an area that is more protected from northerly winter winds.
The open water of this lake tends to hold trout during the winter, but it can be difficult to fish on a windy day. The docks are home to sheepshead, snapper, snook, and redfish. A freelined shrimp under a dock can produce some warming exercise on a windy day.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.