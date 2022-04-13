In our last column, we discussed some of our favorite launches on Manasota Key, the barrier island that creates Lemon Bay. As we mentioned, there are hardly any launch points on Lemon Bay that are protected from a north or south wind that blows long on the bay. The Manasota Key sites are good on a west wind or a typical afternoon sea breeze.
For those other days when the wind starts out coming from the east, here are three of our favorite east side launches. Bear in mind that the afternoon sea breeze will change the east wind as the day progresses. It can lead to a north/south wind, or even overpower other factors and come straight out of the west.
On the northern end of the bay, the launch at Lemon Bay Park is unique. We use wheeled trollies to get our boats from the north end of the parking lot to the launch, then slide our kayaks down the stairs to get to the water.
These stairs are wooden and will not damage your boat. Just remember to guide the kayak from the back so as not to get run over on the way down. We usually pre-rig our kayaks before sliding them down to the water, but coming back up those stairs, we lighten them up.
Fishing here can be good depending on the tidal flow and wind. To the north, we drift shallow flats along the mangrove shoreline that get deeper towards the Intracoastal Waterway. Three quarters of a mile to the north, there are oyster islands that we always make a point to fish. We usually tie off our kayaks on the leeward side and wade the long shallow bar that extends west to the ICW.
You’ll also find a bar east of the islands leading to a cut along the shore. These islands and the two bars corral fish into accessible corridors around them.
Another three quarters of a mile north, the flats outside of Forked Creek and the docks along the creek also hold fish. Depending on the wind direction, this area can also be reached from the Manasota Bridge launch, which is slightly closer but on the other side of the ICW.
A mile and a half south of Lemon Bay Park, Indian Mound Park is an easy place to launch a kayak. Just lift your kayak over the rope barrier between the parking area and the shell beach.
Once in the water, we primarily focus on the shoals and oyster bars north of the park. The docks along the shore are protected by a series of oyster bars that create a channel along the docks. By positioning ourselves between the docks and these bars, we can cast to either side and fish both docks and oyster bars on the same drift. The shoals out by the ICW have lots of oysters on them, which not only attract gamefish but also provide kayakers protection from boat wakes.
Located just south of Lemon Bay High School on Placida Road, Oyster Creek is our backyard launch. We kayak and fish here more than any other spot due to its convenience and productive habitat. At this launch, you can back a car down to the water to unload easily. Only once have we found someone parked in the way, blocking the drive down to the launch. Please don’t do that.
The tidal flow here can be significant. Ideally, we launch and head to the bay on a falling tide and return as the tide rises for an easy paddle under the Oyster Creek Bridge on Placida Road. If you are heading into the current, this narrow and shallow spot requires some aerobic paddling.
Once past the bridge, the flats to the north offer a choice of oyster bars that attract redfish, deeper flats for trout, and mangroves that hold snook. Depending on the depth we are fishing, we go to 1/16- or 1/8-ounce jig heads with shad tails in golden shiner or rainbow trout colors.
On the deeper flats out towards the ICW, we often go to DOA shrimp under a popping cork for trout. The snook here usually hang out on the north end of the area, near Cedar Point Environmental Park.
Instead of going out to the waterway from this launch, you might opt to head up the creek for some shallow-water fishing. It’s usually not as fishy as the bay, but it’s a fun paddle and there are a lot fewer boats. Sometimes we go just for the change of scenery.
We hope this brief guide to these launches will help kayak anglers find and catch some quality fish when the east wind blows. Launches change with time due to erosion, lack of maintenance and the unrelenting growth of vegetation. Some of our file images show how they looked a while back.
Our fish stocks are continually stressed by habitat degradation and red tide events, so please release most of your catch to reproduce and ensure better fishing in the future. Redfish and snook remain closed, but trout are available for the table. Be conservation-minded and limit your kill instead of killing your limit.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
