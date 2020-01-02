A question I get quite frequently at the bait shop, especially from people that are new to braid, is if they really need to use a leader. Absolutely, positively, yes — braid alone has minimal resistance to abrasion, and even if you’re using monofilament line, you need a leader.
Now that usually gets a follow-up question: “Well, why can’t I just use monofilament line for leader? I get a lot more line for the money.” You can — but let me explain the difference between bulk-spool mono (the cheap stuff) and leader material.
The waters we fish are filled with lots of abrasive surfaces, like barnacles, oysters, concrete and lots of other things that are very tough on the line we use — not to mention how rough some fish’s mouths are. Put all these things together and regular monofilament line doesn’t stand much of a chance.
Leader material, whether monofilament or fluorocarbon, is treated with an abrasion-resistant coating and will withstand all these elements much better than bulk-spool line.
If you’re not concerned about abrasion, consider this: Braid is visible to fish. It’s a solid object, so no matter what color you choose, it is visible underwater. Just pick whatever color you like. I prefer highly visible colors like yellow, pink or blue because I can see it and for me it’s easier to tie knots in line I can see.
Fluorocarbon leader is a lot less visible in water, so when you tie that leader on, guess what? Now the line tied to your hook or lure is less noticeable to the fish. Mono leader is cheaper, but it’s also more visible. I don’t know about you, but if I can spend a couple bucks more and get more bites because my line is less visible, that seems like a good investment to me.
Another reason you should use a leader with braid is because braid has no stretch. If you set the hook with just braid, it will sometimes break. But if you add that leader to your rig, the leader will stretch, giving you the shock resistance you need to get a good hookset and land the fish.
Now that we have covered the reasons you need the leader, let’s go over some of the ways you can attach it to your main line. Swivels are one way (more on that shortly), but I think the best way is a line-to-line knot.
My favorite knots to use are the Alberto knot and the FG knot. I like these two knots because both are very small in diameter. I can tie long leaders and still be able to cast with no issues, as these knots will pass through the rod guides with no problem. If I catch a fish and I notice my line is frayed, I can just cut the line at the hook or lure and just retie it on — no need to retie the leader every time.
Another very good knot for tying on a leader is a double uni knot. This is an easier knot, but it’s bulky. You can’t reel it into the guides, so you have to tie shorter leaders — meaning you will have to tie on a new leader more often.
You can also use a swivel to attach your leader. Tie one end to the braid, and the other end of the swivel tie on your leader. Don’t use the old fisherman’s knot (the clinch or improved clinch knot). If you do, the braid will probably slip. Use a uni knot instead. You also need to be careful with swivels, because if you reel the swivel all the way up to your guide, it can damage your rod tip.
The next thing I would like to touch on is leader size. My favorite set up for snook and redfish is 15-pound test braid with a 30-pound leader. For snapper, trout and sheepshead, I like to drop down to a 20-pound leader. My tarpon rods are set up with 65-pound braid and usually 80-pound leader. Sometimes tarpon are leader shy, so I will drop down to 60-pound leader.
My standard shark fishing rig is 65-pound braid, 80-pound leader, and then on the end of the leader I attach my steel leader. Yes, even for sharks, you still need that leader for the shock resistance. Shark fishing is one application when I will use the monofilament leader because the visiblity factor is not as important.
I also use leaders offshore, 20- or 30-pound for snapper 40- to 50-pound for grouper. I am a light tackle guy, so I like to use as light a leader as I can get away with. The more natural you make your presentation to the fish, the more bites you get. You just have to set your drags light and fight the fish.
I hope this helps clear up some questions about why leader is important. As most of you know, I work at Fishin’ Frank’s and will be more than happy to teach you any of the knots or leader rigging techniques discussed in the column — just stop by and see me. Remember, get your kids hooked on fishing and they won’t be able to afford drugs.
Capt. Steve “Pegleg” Phillips owns and operates Southern Charm Charters, with his wife Heather as occasional first mate. If you’re wondering why his friends call him Pegleg, stop in at Fishin’ Frank’s and meet him. For charter info, contact him at 678-787-4750 or through his Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2vesgVn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.