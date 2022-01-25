BASEMENT: The cargo area which is accessible from the outside, also where most your utilities can be found.

BLACK WATER TANK: This is where sewer waste (AKA “black water”) is stored.

BOONDOCKING: Term for camping with minimal or no outside hookups, often in isolated areas.

BRAKE CONTROLLER: A mechanical braking device which is used to apply the brakes in a towed vehicle.

CLASS A: Typically built on a bus or truck chassis, these run from 26 to 45 feet in length, with plenty of head room, storage and luxury options to chose from. On newer models, slide-outs come standard. Popular but pricey.

CLASS B: Most Class Bs are conversion vans, with low roof height, but more versatile when it comes to parking/camping. The most popular choice for camping.

CLASS C: Known as the “mini-motorhome;” has greater carrying capacity than a Class B and rollover protection for the front occupants.

CLASS C+: Often diesel powered, and built on a heavy-duty freightliner truck chassis. Has greater carrying capacities and design options than Class C, and may surpass Class A in luxury and price.

COCKPIT: The area where the driver and passenger sit.

DIESEL PUSHER: Rear-engine RV which runs on diesel fuel.

DINGHY: A towed vehicle (see toad).

DRY CAMPING: Camping with no external hookups (AKA boondocking).

DUMP STATION: A facility for emptying your black water and gray water tanks.

FIFTH WHEEL: A fifth wheel is a trailer that connects to a specialized hitch located in the bed of a pickup. These are especially popular among full-timers because the price per square foot is usually lower.

FULL HOOKUP: A set of utility connections which includes sewer, water and electricity.

FULL-TIME LIFESTYLE: A way of life that is an alternative to fixed housing.

FULL-TIMERS: The folks who live in their RV year-round.

GREY WATER TANK: Where your waste water from sinks and showers is stored.

HOUSE BATTERIES: A bank of 12-volt batteries which supply DC power to the RV electrical system.

MONITOR: LCD screen used to view rear view, or other camera on the motor coach.

POWER INVERTER: Converts DC battery power to usable AC household current, used to power many household appliances.

POWER REEL: Motorized reel for your electric shore cord or fresh water hose.

PULL-THROUGH: An RV site with an entrance and exit, as opposed to a site you have to back in or out of. More convenient when towing a vehicle.

PURE SINE WAVE INVERTER: Converts DC battery current to a nearly perfect sine wave output AC current. Supplies electricity that is essentially the same as clean utility-supplied grid power, compatible with all AC electronic devices.

RIG: Term some owners use when referring to their RV.

SHORE POWER: External electricity hookup.

SLIDE-OUT: Mechanism by which a segment of the RV is outstretched to provide a larger living space. Slide-outs are common option on Class A RVs and work at the touch of a button.

SNOWBIRDS: RVers who live in the warmer southern regions of the country during the winter months

TOAD: A vehicle which is towed behind an RV.

WORKAMPER: A term that distinguishes working from non-working full-time RVers and campers.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments