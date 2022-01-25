BASEMENT: The cargo area which is accessible from the outside, also where most your utilities can be found.
BLACK WATER TANK: This is where sewer waste (AKA “black water”) is stored.
BOONDOCKING: Term for camping with minimal or no outside hookups, often in isolated areas.
BRAKE CONTROLLER: A mechanical braking device which is used to apply the brakes in a towed vehicle.
CLASS A: Typically built on a bus or truck chassis, these run from 26 to 45 feet in length, with plenty of head room, storage and luxury options to chose from. On newer models, slide-outs come standard. Popular but pricey.
CLASS B: Most Class Bs are conversion vans, with low roof height, but more versatile when it comes to parking/camping. The most popular choice for camping.
CLASS C: Known as the “mini-motorhome;” has greater carrying capacity than a Class B and rollover protection for the front occupants.
CLASS C+: Often diesel powered, and built on a heavy-duty freightliner truck chassis. Has greater carrying capacities and design options than Class C, and may surpass Class A in luxury and price.
COCKPIT: The area where the driver and passenger sit.
DIESEL PUSHER: Rear-engine RV which runs on diesel fuel.
DINGHY: A towed vehicle (see toad).
DRY CAMPING: Camping with no external hookups (AKA boondocking).
DUMP STATION: A facility for emptying your black water and gray water tanks.
FIFTH WHEEL: A fifth wheel is a trailer that connects to a specialized hitch located in the bed of a pickup. These are especially popular among full-timers because the price per square foot is usually lower.
FULL HOOKUP: A set of utility connections which includes sewer, water and electricity.
FULL-TIME LIFESTYLE: A way of life that is an alternative to fixed housing.
FULL-TIMERS: The folks who live in their RV year-round.
GREY WATER TANK: Where your waste water from sinks and showers is stored.
HOUSE BATTERIES: A bank of 12-volt batteries which supply DC power to the RV electrical system.
MONITOR: LCD screen used to view rear view, or other camera on the motor coach.
POWER INVERTER: Converts DC battery power to usable AC household current, used to power many household appliances.
POWER REEL: Motorized reel for your electric shore cord or fresh water hose.
PULL-THROUGH: An RV site with an entrance and exit, as opposed to a site you have to back in or out of. More convenient when towing a vehicle.
PURE SINE WAVE INVERTER: Converts DC battery current to a nearly perfect sine wave output AC current. Supplies electricity that is essentially the same as clean utility-supplied grid power, compatible with all AC electronic devices.
RIG: Term some owners use when referring to their RV.
SHORE POWER: External electricity hookup.
SLIDE-OUT: Mechanism by which a segment of the RV is outstretched to provide a larger living space. Slide-outs are common option on Class A RVs and work at the touch of a button.
SNOWBIRDS: RVers who live in the warmer southern regions of the country during the winter months
TOAD: A vehicle which is towed behind an RV.
WORKAMPER: A term that distinguishes working from non-working full-time RVers and campers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.