Anyone who appreciates the outdoors and wild things knows that silence is golden. Hunters need to be stealthy to harvest game. That need for quiet changes with the type of weapon they use. Bow hunters need to get closer than the guy with a scoped magnum rifle. Likewise, kayak anglers get close to feeding gamefish on shallow flats and tiny freshwater creeks. But that advantage disappears without stealth.
Boat anglers are limited when approaching feeding fish in shallow water. What seems shallow for most boats is plenty deep for kayak anglers. We find ourselves casting to feeding redfish in water that barely covers their dorsal fins, much less “tailing” depth. After shutting down the engine, most boat anglers deploy a noisy electric motor. Even shallow water anchor poles make quite a racket underwater when deployed. Boats just tend to be noisier than kayaks.
Stealth in a kayak starts with having a clear deck and a way to secure your rod and reel while getting into position. Nothing puts a fish off like a reel falling onto the deck of a kayak; it sounds like a bomb going off underwater. Of course, a close second is banging the kayak with your paddle.
Everybody can avoid making noise like this. One thing that helps is a damp towel on the deck where stuff usually falls. Our kayaks have cup holders for cold beverages, and we always use a foam insulating holder to quiet the can and keep it cool.
Paddling is another surefire way to spook fish. On a glass-smooth shallow flat at sunrise, it can be a challenge to approach a feeding fish without making any sound. A paddle that bangs into an oyster bar or crunches a sandy spot sounds weird underwater, so fish move out of casting range as you approach. There can be times when the water is too shallow to put the blade completely into the water. This gives you the choice of either poling or splashing with the paddle. Either one creates a lot of commotion. In this situation, the best plan is an unadjusted drift that gets you into casting range.
Even in deep water, noisy paddling can spook fish. The trick is to get the entire blade of the paddle in the water when taking a stroke. And don’t get too energetic. A powerful paddle stroke creates pressure waves and whirlpools that you can see and fish can feel. If you adjust your position and need to put on the brakes when you get there, you used too much force.
Another tip: When lifting the paddle, pause a moment while water drips off the blade just above the surface. Water streaming off the paddle as you raise it high makes a lot of noise. I know it seems minor, but tiny stuff like this can be the difference between hooking a big smart fish or a little dumb one.
So, you’re positioned for the perfect cast. But as you do, the target keeps moving away. Why? It’s those pressure waves again. When kayaks rock side to side as you paddle or cast, waves are created. Learn to cast without rocking the boat. If you can see waves going out from the kayak, you’re telegraphing your location (too close) and size (too big) to the fish.
Notice that hardly any pressure waves start at the bow and go forward, so targeting fish directly ahead of the kayak lets you get closer. Stealth matters less on a choppy flat or windy lake than on a tiny, silent creek where nothing moves.
One thing that both boat anglers and kayak folks have to contend with is hull slap from waves. Flats boats feature hull designs minimizing slap. Kayaks can slap too, but it’s often avoidable. Our old Ocean Kayak Drifters are designed as super stable work horses that can carry nearly 500 pounds. Since neither of us is that heavy, our kayaks float higher than designed, making them susceptible to slap. Try to match the kayak with your normal load for minimum hull slap.
No one can fish from a kayak without making some noise. But the quieter you are, the better. Just learn to be still. We hope these picky details will help kayak anglers of every skill level approach and catch more quality fish in quiet water.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
