I have recently received several reminders why we all need to be more careful and operate safer. Wet shoe soles caused me to slip and hurt my foot last month. The bloody mess scared me. Fortunately, it looked worse than it turned out to be, but I still hobbled around for more than a week. Thankfully it healed up, with just a small scar left to remind me of my folly.
Last week, I helped fish my new neighbor out of the canal because his flip-flops slipped on his slick-finish gunwale and he fell into the water. Fortunately, I heard the thump and looked to see what it was, then heard him yelling for help. He got quiet, so I grabbed my other neighbor and we drove around to his dock. Our swimmer was scared so we helped fish him out. He was wet and shook up but only his pride got wounded — this time.
These are excellent examples of why we must be careful, especially when alone. Bad things can happen faster than you can blink. Pay attention or suffer the consequences.
Life has been full of lessons lately, and this past year has certainly been an education. After so many slow years, it’s a blessing to be busy again. It’s impossible to guess how long our luck will hold out, but I’m thankful for whatever good times we have. Water issues can change rapidly.
It’s been challenging for me to deal with how much fishing has changed in my almost 50 years of depending on fish to pay my bills. We went from “anything goes” to requiring an app to keep up with the rules. Adjusting to the congested waterways we tolerate now also required a new mindset. I’m working to figure out ways to make the best of it. The fact that I can still pay my bills fishing on our waters is a blessing.
Some or my charters don’t care about bringing home any fish; catch and release is fine for them. I don’t mind — no fish to clean. This is a change I enjoy.
Others do want a mess of fresh fish for dinner. That’s fine. However, the days of filling the freezer and feeding the neighborhood are ancient history! Closures and restrictions can make fresh fish dinners challenging but thankfully we have some options. Trout have strict restrictions, but we can keep a few.
Spanish mackerel have prime seasons of spring and fall. Fortunately, some are here year-round. I’ve rediscovered some of the old ways and put them back in my program. We catch some fish with the usual methods, rattle corks and live baits.
But if fish are scattered, I grab my life-saver rigs: Two conventional 30-pound rigs with No. 1 planers. I add about 10 feet of 40-pound fluorocarbon leader and a No. 1 Drone spoon. I’ve discovered the shiny reflector tape entices more bites. We troll about six knots and track down concentrations of fish. It saves many trips.
This is summer and when it gets too hot, I need to turn on the air-conditioning (that means we ride around). Trolling lets us fish on the move and also allows us to explore and discover new fishing areas. Some days we just pick up and move to a new spot. Conditions dictate how fast or far we travel.
Our surroundings are constantly changing. We either adjust and adapt or perish. Dinosaurs were big and bad but couldn’t adapt, so they became extinct. Some days I feel that old, but I’m fortunate to be surviving.
My thanks to all of you who have supported my fishing career; your encouragement and support keeps me going. Enjoy our blessings and while we deal with our challenges. And remember that you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.