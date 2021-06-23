A gentleman contacted me a few weeks ago about improving his nearshore and offshore Gulf fishing game. He said he’d been out to several of the nearshore reefs and hadn’t caught a single fish, so he thought maybe I could help him figure it out. We picked a day and headed out.
As we pulled up to Mary’s Reef, I told him that I wanted to see exactly what he was doing so I could pinpoint where it was going wrong. “Pretend I’m not here,” I said, “and do what you would do on your own.”
He carefully navigated the boat directly to the spot, as marked on the GPS screen. Then he deployed the trolling motor, put it in anchor mode, and picked up a rod. I stopped him before he put any bait on the hook and told him I had found the problem.
A bunch of you are very aware of what he did wrong. For the rest of you, let’s talk about how artificial reefs appear on charts.
Depending on the reef and the chart you’re looking at, you generally get a square or circle that delineates the location of the reef. The area contained in the square or circle is usually pretty large. This is the permitted reef zone — basically, the area in which reef materials such as concrete rubble or pipes were allowed to be dumped.
Then, on many charts, there will be a cute little fish symbol or something similar. This is what my client had taken pains to get directly on top of. But that little fish doesn’t mark where you should anchor, or where you should expect fish to be. It just marks the center of the permitted reef area (or in some cases, a random spot within the reef area).
On most of our artificial reefs, concrete has been dropped in multiple places in the reef area. Some are larger, consisting of many thousands of pounds of material all in a pile. Others are much smaller — sometimes just a single pipe, junction box or reef ball sitting on its own. While there are companies that sell GPS chips that have some of them already marked, most of us are just going to locate them on our own.
So that’s what I showed him how to do. I put the rod back in the holder, and then we started to drive in a very rough spiral out from the center point. Soon we went over a piece of structure that came up about three feet off the bottom. I quickly added it to the GPS (his Garmin had a very simple “mark” button; your machine may be less user friendly). Within about 20 minutes of driving around, we had a total of six new marked spots.
While we tooled around, I explained that, from an angler’s perspective, some rubble piles are better than others. You might think the biggest ones would be the best. That would probably be true, if it weren’t for other fishermen. These nearshore reefs are easy to find and get hit pretty hard. The biggest piles of structure are fished a lot.
Instead, I like to hunt for the smaller bits — the ones that most other people will overlook, or assume that such a little bit of rubble won’t hold fish. In my experience, these smaller chunks of bottom not only hold the best fish, they sometimes hold them in surprising numbers.
Since we had a half-dozen new spots to check out, I told my client we should pick one and drop down some baits on porgy rigs. He anchored on top of one that looked good (so stupid easy with a GPS-enabled trolling motor) and we sent cut squid and shrimp down to see if anyone was home. No sooner had we hit bottom than we were reeling back up with a couple fair-size Key West grunts for the fish box.
Now, it’s important to manage your expectations on nearshore artificial reefs. You can’t expect to fill the cooler with keeper grouper. Demand for these fish is too high, and there’s too much pressure on these spots. You’ll have to go a lot deeper. Even keeper snapper can be hard to rustle up (although chumballing will help get that bite going).
I look at these spots mostly as training grounds. The fish you catch may not be the most glamorous, but the methods you use to find productive spots, to stay on top of them, and to catch the fish below you are exactly the same as what you would do for bigger fish in deeper water.
Walk before you run. Learn how to reef fish here, within sight of the beach, where the stakes are low and the fuel bills are small. Then take your new skills out into the deeper blue and use them on higher-value targets. Once you know what you’re doing, you’re much more likely to have success farther out in the Gulf.
And of course, if you need some hands-on help out there, I know a guy ...
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
