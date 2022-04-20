While competing in the MLF Toyota Series, I have had the chance to fish a few new bodies of water. This past week I traveled to the Santee Cooper Reservoir in South Carolina. Here I encountered something that I have not fished around much: Flooded trees.
As you might have guessed, my tournament result was not very good. Not a surprise, since it was my first time here. But I did learn a lot about this enormous body of water. I also figured out how to manage to hook a few bass simply through trial and error.
This massive reservoir is made up of two lakes created by the damming of the Santee, Cooper and Congaree rivers. The north lake is Lake Marion, which covers 110,000 acres. To the south is 60,000-acre Lake Moultrie. They’re joined by the 4-mile Diversion Canal. It’s a 50-mile run from the north end of Marion to the south side of Moultrie.
Both lakes feature forests of flooded cypress trees in water up to 8 feet deep. You could wind your way back into these trees for what seemed like an eternity. It’s not quite like anything I’ve ever experienced. The Harris chain of lakes has some trees that you can fish, but nothing like this. You can fish the edges and get in behind them, but you’re quickly cut off by shoreline. I never found the shore at Santee Cooper.
Popular techniques on these lakes include spinnerbait fishing among the cypress trees and fishing extended points where bait is available. These two methods worked for me, but I had to pay special attention to my baits and their presentation in order to get bit. You can use these tactics to catch fish here in Florida. However, you may be fishing docks or vegetation in deeper water instead of standing trees.
Let’s start with the extended points. We have plenty of points that we fish in Florida, just like I did on Lake Marion. The key was the bait, which was easy to spot on my electronics. I saw numerous pods of bait up and down the point.
Once you find bait, you need lures that match it as closely as possible. We saw a lot of bait that was small and silver in color. Even though the water was a little dingy, which usually calls for gold blades on a spinnerbait, we chose silver blades and white or gray skirts. Fishing with this technique allowed us to catch a lot of bass.
When we switched up to plastic baits and moved those along the bottom, we found a lot of black dying and dead grass on the lakebed. Generally, you don’t catch bass when you encounter this type of grass. But with the bait being blown in along that point, the bass were in there and feeding very aggressively. It only took us 20 minutes to catch a 3-pounder and two 4-pounders. Not too bad for the first stop on a new lake!
The standing trees were a different story. Lake Rousseau up near Weeki Wachee is the only lake that I know of with lots of flooded timber, although they don’t stand along the shore like at Lake Marion. The trees are in the body of the lake and many are below the water line, so navigation is always an issue there. But catching bass on both lakes is similar.
Much like it has for me on Lake Rousseau, a spinnerbait uncovered some bass on Lake Marion. The difference is that on Marion, the bass liked that bait banged off the trees. You couldn’t simply retrieve it back to the boat. That bait had to hit a tree. The deflection caused the bait to jump, and that was the trigger to getting those bass to bite.
This technique is something that can be applied in our lakes here in Florida. If you have any standing cover, dock posts, or maybe edges with lily pad stems, this would be something that you may want to try.
Fishing trees up in Lake Marion offered me something I have never seen before. I learned a lot about fishing that type of structure, and by doing this, I may have taught myself something that I can use when I fish on lakes here in Florida. And it was a great reminder that when it comes to bass fishing, there are always new things to learn. Hey — at least I’ll never get bored.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
