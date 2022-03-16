It’s often said that confidence in the lure at the end of your line is important. We aren’t sure if it’s experience or confidence, but it often is true. Why switch if something has worked before? That’s why we go to the same spots too.
On the flats, Les usually starts with a 1/16-ounce red C.A.L. jighead with a shad tail, while Kimball starts with an 1/8-ounce chartreuse head and a rainbow shad tail. We carry lots of alternatives, but always seem to start off with something that has worked for us before. For flies, we are consistently tossing shrimp or Clouser patterns.
We really enjoy kayaking on our favorite freshwater creeks, this time of year. As the frog population gets active (read amorous), they can be heard along the shore. That’s when it’s time to tie on a 5/0 wide-gap hook with a Zoom Horny Toad for bass. Over the years, the watermelon red and watermelon seed colors have worked best — but again, that may be because that’s about all we use.
On lakes where the bass are spawning this time of year, it’s hard to beat a worm crawling across their beds for some catch-and-release action. Lately we have been using a tiny 1/32-ounce bullet weight ahead of a black worm. That rig lets us “snake” it across surface vegetation, but will still dive to the bottom at the edge of the weeds. We go through a lot of black worms.
Occasionally we get the urge to expand our options and try out new lures and files. It’s hard to have confidence in any new lure, so we usually look up a few videos on the internet to see how other kayak anglers work these lures.
When we say “new,” we mean new to us, not new on the market. There aren’t many lure or fly designs that haven’t been invented. It’s often just the materials that change on the newer products.
For a while now, we have been hearing about fish devouring mice along shorelines. Folks were mostly talking about brown trout in icy water. Recently, though, we started hearing tales of bass, pickerel and other freshwater predators being caught on mouse flies.
So we ordered a few made of deer hair. They look real and would make a great cat toys (without the hooks, of course). These were tied weedless with a loop of monofilament to protect the hook.
After watching edited videos of kayak anglers catching bass with mouse flies, we put our tandem Malibu2-XL kayak in the Subaru and headed to Deer Prairie Creek. We haven’t used our tandem in a while. But for fly fishing, putting the angler in the front and a paddler in the back controlling the kayak works great. With fly rods, it’s also handy to have the paddler reverse to help pull a bass out of thick cover.
At mid-day, we had no takers on the mouse and switched to spinning tackle with a Horny Toad. No interest there, either. So we headed up the creek. Overhanging branches here make fly fishing impossible, but they also provide protection from wind and sun.
We had strikes on every cast, but mostly from gar. They will often grab a frog by one leg and bite it off, ruining the lure and requiring a new Horny Toad. We find if we don’t pull too hard, they will usually turn loose so we don’t have to unhook them.
As we started back to the open areas for some more experimentation with the mouse fly, the wind began to get crazy. Finally, after a hundred casts with just gar interested, we had a solid strike and hook up with a nice bass — which ended up being the only one we landed all afternoon. We did have more bass hit later, but none came to the boat for the camera.
As the sun got lower, the wind increased and began blowing randomly from every direction. Wind is always an issue for kayak anglers, but it’s even more of a challenge for those fly fishing. We were grateful for the tandem kayak, but soon even that became impossible. Casting backhand into the wind from a kayak being spun around was too great a challenge, and we packed it in.
But on a windy day when nothing else was working, we caught a bass on a mouse fly — which makes it our new “favorite fly.” When the wind dies down, we’re anxious to show them to snook under docks and along a mangrove shoreline. Stay tuned. Try one; you might learn to like mice too.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
