Oops — I dropped the ball on this one. And apparently I wasn’t the only one. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was supposed to send emails to everyone with registered recreational blue crab traps, but several people have told me they didn’t get anything. I’ll share the blame with FWC.
Anyway, there was a regulations change for recreational blue crab traps on March 1. To be legal, a trap now must have a rigid opening measuring no more than 2x6 inches. This new law was put into place to reduce accidental trapping of diamondback terrapins, small turtles that live in Florida’s brackish waters.
Most older traps do not meet this requirement, and many traps currently being sold are also illegal without modification. Part of the reason why is that this rule applies only to recreational crabbers and not to commercial operators.
Why is that? Officially, the FWC says commercial traps are less likely to be placed where terrapins are, and therefore they’re less likely to trap any turtles. Unofficially, commercial crabbers were concerned that a smaller funnel would affect their ability to catch larger, more valuable crabs, and they were effective in lobbying efforts to get the FWC to go along with them.
Shenanigans aside, the law is now on the books and if you are trapping crabs recreationally using cage-type traps, it applies to you. The good news is it’s not difficult to bring your traps up to legal spec. All you need are a few BRDs, or bycatch reduction devices (one per trap).
A BRD is just a plastic frame with a 2x6-inch hole. It fits over the funnel on your trap. Depending on how your trap was made, it might clip into place, or you might have to bend the wire to accommodate it, or you might need hog rings to fix it into place. Either way, it takes just a couple minutes per trap.
A limited supply of BRDs is available for free to Florida’s recreational crabbers. If you’re in Charlotte County, contact SeaGrant agent Kate Rose at kate.rose0210@ufl.edu or 941-764-4346 to learn where you can pick some up. Outside of Charlotte County, reach out to FWC’s Division of Marine Fisheries Management at 850-487-0554 or Marine@MyFWC.com.
Now, you might be thinking that maybe the commercial crabbers are right, and that BRDs might hurt your ability to catch crabs, so maybe you’ll just skip it. Well, according to the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences, studies have shown that while effective at preventing other animals from entering, BRDs have no impact on the size and number of blue crabs found in crab pots. So get your BRDs and legalize your traps.
