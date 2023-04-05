WWTpublisher040623.jpg

Oops — I dropped the ball on this one. And apparently I wasn’t the only one. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was supposed to send emails to everyone with registered recreational blue crab traps, but several people have told me they didn’t get anything. I’ll share the blame with FWC.

Anyway, there was a regulations change for recreational blue crab traps on March 1. To be legal, a trap now must have a rigid opening measuring no more than 2x6 inches. This new law was put into place to reduce accidental trapping of diamondback terrapins, small turtles that live in Florida’s brackish waters.


