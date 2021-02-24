We’ve had traces of red tide in local waters again. Let’s all pray it disappears! If it does, we know it will be back someday. Can we do anything to hinder red tide and other algae problems?
One of my recent charter guests is actively involved in oyster aquaculture. He got involved so he could give back because life had blessed him. He discovered that oysters help clean our waters by filtering it as they feed. They remove nutrients which feed the algae that cloud and pollute our waters. They filter out the silt, allowing our seagrasses to get the sunlight required for survival.
As he studied and understood more about oysters, he discovered that besides their environmental benefits, they also held lucrative business possibilities. Now he’s focusing on technology that can cut down tremendously on the back-breaking physical work of oyster harvesting. It’s amazing how planting a seed and nurturing it can produce such unexpectedly bountiful fruits.
We have clam farmers who are also helping clean the waters of Charlotte Harbor and Pine Island Sound. Unfortunately, because of red tide constantly bouncing around our waters, they have not been able to enjoy a dependable harvest. It’s challenging to run a business when you have limited opportunity to sell your crops.
Most people never see them except on a plate, but shellfish are more than just seafood. They influence our water quality. They also provide food and habitats for many of our favorite food and game fish. Truly, the health of our shellfish population affects our quality of life, and they are a bellwether for our waters. When they aren’t doing well, we have a serious problem.
It’s worth remembering that everything we put into our waters (intentionally or not) will end up in those filter-feeding shellfish. And every day, we have new residents who will contribute to the problems, whether they mean to or not. With our area’s explosive population growth come more challenges.
Why do people move here? It’s not just the warm winters. We are selling our outdoor and water-related activities. What happens if they fail? Dead waterways kill economies too.
Look at Chesapeake Bay and every other trashed natural watershed to see what’s coming if we can’t mitigate the negative impacts of this dangerous growth. Reclaiming the Chesapeake has taken more than 35 years and billions of dollars just to get started. Can we afford to ignore reality here? We must be careful or suffer these same disasters.
Growth is inevitable. I understand that. But it doesn’t have to be rampant, runaway growth. If we maintain and improve our natural resources, we’ll not only have the short-term value of development but also the long-term value of a high quality of life. Too bad that’s not the way it’s happening.
Here it is, as straight as I can say it: My life has been spent here, and I’m scared for our water’s future. We have done great with parks and preserving some natural lands, but not our waters. Lemon Bay, Gasparilla Sound and Charlotte Harbor are teetering on the brink of collapse.
I read the “Our View” editorial in last Friday’s Sun. I’m pleased to see that Charlotte County tourism numbers beat the odds and were up 2.4 percent for last year. August was up about 50 percent after disasters in April. As a guide, I already knew this. I try to point out in this column why people come here!
Unfortunately, development that’s already planned and permitted will certainly kill one of the reasons folks come here — to get away from crowds. And it’s likely to kill some of the other reasons as well — to enjoy our great outdoors, our green places, our “clean” waters.
It’s up to our local leadership to make sure we can absorb all this growth. It’s difficult to drive anywhere now with traffic congestion on our roads. Yes, I know it’s the peak of season, but every summer we have more vehicles here to stay. Now add in the numbers of projected new homes in our area.
It’s not just traffic. Where will we get water for all our new neighbors? How do we deal with runoff and sewage? How do we evacuate from hurricanes when required? What’s the plan? Is there a plan?
While Charlotte County tourism is up, Sarasota County experienced a drop of nearly ten times as much as our increase: 19.3 percent. Charlotte’s marketing is to get away from crowds — exactly what people want in these pandemic times. Sarasota County has everything, but also too many people. Unmitigated growth could easily strangle Charlotte County too.
By the way, the state legislature is considering a limit of 3 percent on increasing impact fees. It would be wise to increase Charlotte County’s impact fees to the max while we still ca. This is crucial, because the impacts of growth are already affecting our quality of life and it’s going to be extremely expensive to mitigate already-planned growth.
• • • • • • • •
Fishing off the beaches is great as spring migrations starting to pass through our Gulf waters. Winds are always a challenge this time of year. Safety first, but enjoy whatever fair weather opportunities we get. We have fish available for harvest out there.
Inshore species still have closures but the commissioners are meeting this week. I don’t anticipate any relief but I remain optimistic. After all, I’m a fisherman, and I must always be expecting that bite.
Remember that you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
