Provided by the FWC
Controlled studies have shown that most fish released after hook-and-line capture, survive. Researchers working in Boca Grande Pass tagged 27 tarpon with sonic transmitters and found that 26 of these hook-and-line-caught fish survived. The one fish that died had been lifted from the water for a pre-release photograph.
Scientists repeatedly caught bonefish held in a large pond in the Florida Keys and found that 96 percent survived capture. A few of the bonefish that ultimately died had been caught five to 10 times each, which suggests that bonefish hooked and released in the wild probably have an even higher survival rate.
Angler-caught snook held in large net-pens throughout Florida had a 98 percent survival rate. Most of the snook that died were caught with live bait, consistent with studies showing that fish caught with lures generally survive.
Spotted seatrout caught in Tampa Bay had a 95 percent survival rate. Hook position affected survival rates; trout hooked in the gills or gut had lower survival rates than those hooked in the mouth.
Redfish survival rates range from 84 percent in Georgia waters to 96 percent in Texas waters. Like seatrout, hook position affected survival rates; more than 50 percent of the throat- or gut-hooked fish died.
These studies demonstrate that catch-and-release-fishing works-most fish that are released survive. By following a few simple guidelines, anglers can maximize survival rates.
The most important steps an angler can take to ensure a successful release are to hook and land the fish as quickly as possible, leave the fish in the water while removing the hook, and release the fish quickly. There are several other ways to improve survival rates:
• Whatever you do, do it quickly. Keeping an exhausted fish out of water is like holding a bag over a runner who has just completed a marathon. They both need oxygen to recuperate.
• Wet your hands or gloves before handling the fish. Do not injure the eyes or gills. Placing the fish on a wet towel will help the fish retain its protective slime. To keep the fish still, place it on its back or cover its eyes with a wet towel. Control the fish at all times. If you drop the fish, its chances of injury and death increase.
• Decide beforehand which fish are to be kept; immediately release all others. Do not engage in a prolonged debate over whether or not to release the fish after the fish has been landed. Never place a fish in your live well intending to release it later if you catch a larger one. Once you make a decision to keep a fish, stick with it. The fish you release from your livewell have a decreased chance of survival.
• Avoid the use of gaffs, and never remove large fish such as tarpon from the water. Large fish can injure themselves and the crew and should, therefore, be treated with respect. Take a photograph of the fish in the water and release it.
• Refrain from holding fish in a vertical position when inspecting or photographing them. Internal organs are displaced and stress is increased in this unnatural position. Large fish should never be held by the bottom jaw only, with a Boga Grip or otherwise. Hold the fish horizontally by the lower jaw with one hand, and support the belly with the other hand. If unsupported, many large fish, especially snook, will rupture the isthmus — a cartilaginous bundle of ligaments that connects the head and body — and the fish will die a slow death from starvation. This connection is necessary for the tremendous gulping action during feeding.
• If the hook is difficult to remove by hand, use long-nosed pliers or a hook-removal tool. Do not tear additional tissue by removing the hook. Back the hook through the original wound. If this fails, cut the leader and pull the hook forward through the injury. Regardless whether or not you intend to keep the fish cut the leader close to the hook when releasing large goliath grouper, tarpon, sharks, and other fishes that are gut-hooked. Do not lift a gut-hooked fish out of the water by the leader; this will increase damage to the fish.
• Try fishing with barbless hooks, or crimp and remove the barb. Catch rates using barbed or barbless hooks are not significantly different. Barbless hooks are easier to remove, and they cause less physical damage to the fish.
• Use circle hooks. They cause less injury and increase catch rates.
• If your fish is in good shape, immediately return it to the water headfirst. If it does not swim or is lethargic or erratic, some “resuscitation” may be needed until the fish can swim on its own. Revive exhausted, but otherwise healthy fish by first placing one hand under the tail and holding the bottom lip with the other. If the fish is in fair to good shape, merely hold it headfirst into the current. If it is severely lethargic, depress the bottom lip to cause the jaw to gape and gently move the fish forward. Moving the fish in an erratic back and forth motion will just induce more stress. Have you ever seen a fish swim backward and forward? At the first sign of the fish attempting to swim away, let it go. Prolonged attempts at resuscitation will be stressful to the fish.
• Large pelagic species such as sharks and tarpon should be brought alongside the boat within 20 minutes of being hooked. If you are consistently landing exhausted fish that require extensive efforts at resuscitation, you should consider using heavier tackle.
• Fish caught from deep water often display signs of barotrauma such as bulging eyes or the stomach protruding from the mouth. This is caused by the inflation of gases in the swim bladder as the fish is brought up from areas of intense water pressure. If not vented or lowered using descending gear, these fish will often float helplessly on the surface after release, so you’ll need to use one of these options to ensure survival. It is important to learn and use proper procedures. To learn more, go to https://bit.ly/3FjAu6y.
Practice and share these techniques. Teach your children and inexperienced anglers these few simple procedures to help ensure abundant fish populations for the future.
