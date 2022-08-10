Kayak redfishing

WaterLine file photo

One of the hardest things for a kayak angler to do is keep a bait in one place, but it’s an essential skill that needs to be developed.

 WaterLine file photo

Kayak anglers spend a lot of time on the water looking for fishy spots to cast at. Whether drifting along a mangrove shoreline hunting snook or the edge of some lily pads looking for bass, the search is a big part of the fun. When you finally locate that magic spot and get off a perfect cast, it seems a shame to immediately start a retrieve that takes it out of the strike zone. Over the years, we have found the best retrieve is often no retrieve at all.

It takes a bit of skill and practice to deliver the perfect cast from a kayak. As we have said before, the difference between a perfect cast and one that hangs up in the mangroves is often less than an inch. Add in a breeze moving the branches and pushing your kayak around, and it becomes a truly dynamic challenge.


Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

