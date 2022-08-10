Kayak anglers spend a lot of time on the water looking for fishy spots to cast at. Whether drifting along a mangrove shoreline hunting snook or the edge of some lily pads looking for bass, the search is a big part of the fun. When you finally locate that magic spot and get off a perfect cast, it seems a shame to immediately start a retrieve that takes it out of the strike zone. Over the years, we have found the best retrieve is often no retrieve at all.
It takes a bit of skill and practice to deliver the perfect cast from a kayak. As we have said before, the difference between a perfect cast and one that hangs up in the mangroves is often less than an inch. Add in a breeze moving the branches and pushing your kayak around, and it becomes a truly dynamic challenge.
So when all the elements come together and your bait or lure lands exactly where you wanted it to, just let it sit and settle slowly to the bottom. If your target fish is nearby, it may come to investigate the commotion and find your offering. If you start reeling too soon, they might get there too late to react to your bait.
There are, of course, fish like mackerel and bluefish that rush after a shiny, fast-moving bait or lure — but not the ambush predators found along shorelines where kayakers generally fish. These fish are territorial and patrol a stretch of shoreline. On higher tides, they’ll move into the roots. As the tide drops, they move to deeper channels on the nearby flat. They let the tidal current bring prey to them whenever possible.
When fishing mangrove shorelines, we like lures that require little or no retrieve and settle slowly to the bottom. The classic DOA soft plastic shrimp and imitation crabs are both good choices. If you want to cheat a little, put a dab of shrimp or crab scent on the lure for extra appeal. Should a redfish come over to investigate and arrive a little late to see the lure sinking, the scent will spread and help them find it.
Even when you can see your target; avoid “hitting them on the head” with your presentation. It’s surprising to see a big predator fish spook because a shrimp hit the water nearby, but it happens all the time. Sometimes they realize they’re running from food and circle back to eat, but not always.
This advice translates easily to dock and sandhole fishing. These fish — black drum, grouper, snook, trout or redfish — are waiting to ambush whatever comes by. In their world, most prey heads towards the bottom to escape into the grass or other debris there. So let your lure or bait behave naturally: Just let it sink. Often the strike is subtle, as the lure stops before it hits the bottom. Other times the line may go slack as the fish swims towards the kayak.
Anglers fly fishing from a kayak for bass or bluegill in fresh water also benefit from a still presentation. Bluegill in particular will often study a popping bug or foam spider for quite a while before committing to a strike.
They may be confirming it is really dead and makes an easy meal. A popper should be “popped” infrequently with long pauses in-between. With a foam spider, a tiny twitch — just enough to wiggle the legs — will trigger a strike after long pauses. Many of our bluegill strikes come after a long pause with the rod in our lap as we sip a cold beverage.
However, any dead drop presentation in an unanchored kayak is problematic. Wind and water keep your kayak in constant motion, and may you drift away from or over your lure, bait or fly. The solution is to cast far enough ahead of your drift to allow time for the lure to sit motionless before you need to recast.
We have found that, more often than not, kayak anglers move too fast along a shoreline to fish it thoroughly. It takes very little paddling to move a kayak slowly along the shore. Applying too much power will result in the need to slow the kayak, which creates the pressure waves that spook fish. Be patient as you paddle to that next fishy spot. It will take longer to get there, but you when you see a good spot, you won’t have to slam on the brakes or drift past.
The next time you get lucky and land that perfect cast way back in a mangrove pocket or an opening in the lily pads, don’t be too quick to start your retrieve. Let it sit while you relax, and give the fish you’re after time to find your offering. I might feel lazy, but you’ll have plenty to do with all the extra fish you’ll be hooking.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
