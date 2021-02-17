My teenage accomplice Robb Moss and I really wanted to catch and sell the very large jewfish (now called goliath grouper) that we’d see every time we made a spearfishing dive in Captiva Pass. But our equipment just couldn’t handle them, and we knew it. Anything over about 75 pounds was really beyond our capability. Since there were numerous fish in the 200-pound class living there, we would have to pass up shots at large, potentially valuable fish (we were selling them by the pound) on just about every dive.
Robb’s family lived in a nice house on Durrance Street in downtown Punta Gorda, a house which boasted a swimming pool inside a caged lanai and a detached workshop garage in which Robb’s dad had installed a good metal lathe. To allow us to harvest those jumbo goliaths, Robb and I came up with the scheme to install a powerhead on the end of one of our spear shafts. (Fishing this way is now illegal, but such regulations did not exist in those days.)
A powerhead is a device which holds a firearm cartridge, and is designed so that when the business end of the powerhead hits something, the cartridge is punched back against a fixed firing pin. This impact would cause the cartridge to discharge, sending the bullet out through a very short tube which was effectively a barrel about an inch or two long.
Yes, that’s pretty short — but barrel length didn’t really matter much, since it would be touching the target when it discharged and couldn’t miss. If you’ve watched alligator hunters dispatch a big gator by hitting it in the head with a bangstick, then you have an idea how powerheads work.
But back in the 1970s, we couldn’t buy a powerhead that would screw onto the end of a speargun shaft. To fill this seriously empty niche in the spearfishing market, we designed and built our own using Robb’s metal lathe.
We had no idea what we were doing, other than having a basic idea of how powerheads worked. Our first decision was to select a caliber for the heart of our powerhead. Since we were after big fish, we decided to go with the biggest cartridge we had. And so our first powerhead design was based on a 12-gauge shotgun shell. For good measure, we rounded up some hot high-brass shells. We’d show those big goliath grouper.
After a little trial and error on the lathe, we had a prototype that we were excited to try out. But Robb’s dad was wiser than either Robb or myself. He intervened in our scheme by insisting that as an adult, he should test-fire the contraption before approving its use by us kids.
He made a target out of some short pieces of 2x4, spread a tarp on the bottom of his swimming pool to catch pellets, etc., and weighted the 2x4 target with a concrete block and a piece of rope so it suspended itself a couple of feet above the tarp. He then put on a mask and snorkel and slipped into the pool. While Robb and I watched from poolside, he lined up the speargun on the 2x4 target and pulled the trigger.
Several things happened fast. There was an explosion underwater as the powerhead detonated, and the resulting outburst of smoking bubbles churned the water so violently that Robb and I couldn’t see a thing in the pool. There was a clanging noise from the street outside the house out behind us, but we didn’t pay much attention to it since we were eager to assess the damage inflicted on those sacrificial 2x4s. Robb’s dad came out of the pool kind of wide-eyed but otherwise healthy and unharmed.
As the water settled, we could see the 2x4’s were splintered pretty good. The tarp had indeed collected a bunch of lead pellets, though there were also a bunch stuck in the fractured wood. We were elated at the success of our demonstration.
But, there was one small problem. There was no sign of the spear shaft or the powerhead anywhere. Have you ever heard of Newton’s third law of motion? We had tried to break it, and it turns out it’s not that kind of law.
I don’t recall exactly how we finally pieced together the evidence — a hole torn in the screen cage, the mysterious clanging noise from out on the street — but we eventually figured out that when that 12 gauge shell detonated, the recoil had launched the lightweight spear shaft violently backwards out of the water, through the air and out in the street. How it missed impaling Robb’s dad, Robb or myself remains a mystery.
I’ll interrupt this narrative to mention that later in life, both Robb and I earned degrees in ocean engineering. As far as we know, none of our later designs ever killed anybody — but that powerhead design was a questionable start to our careers for sure.
Undeterred by our mishap, we went back to our scheming and built a less powerful powerhead. I am not 100 percent sure, but I think we used a .45 pistol cartridge. It worked pretty well in the pool, so we took it to Captiva Pass to try it on a grouper. Robb lined up on about a 30-pound fish and hit it in the side of the head. The powerhead worked as designed and killed that fish stone cold dead, and it spiraled to the bottom like a falling leaf.
But we discovered a new problem: After that shot, I had a splitting headache that lasted for a week. I had been about 10 feet away from the fish when Robb shot it and apparently the shock wave from the blast got me. In hindsight, I’m pretty sure that I suffered a mild concussion.
In a rare example of teenage good judgment, we decided not to use the powerhead again. Not long afterward, we abandoned our jewfish harvesting business and went on to other pursuits.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
