Tarpon season is now in full swing and so far the bite has been great. We have steadily been bringing the majestic silver kings boatside for more than a month now and will continue to do so for the next five or six months.
Yes, I said five or six months. Contrary to popular belief, tarpon season is much longer than May and June of each year. Our local guides (emphasis on local) start targeting tarpon as early as March in most years and continue to do so until October. Heck, if the weather stays warm, we can target them all the way through mid-December.
Unfortunately, marketing ploys from tournaments, TV shows, and out-of-town charter captains have made it look like our tarpon are only here in May and June. This is because they are not locals, and they have no idea how to target our fish if they’re not in Boca Grande Pass or off the beaches.
Truth be told, a large number of these out-of-towner captains have no idea how to use anything but a pass jig — and most of them use it illegally, which leads to the reason I am writing this column.
There have been a lot of controversies surrounding Boca Grande Pass tarpon fishing over the years, and the pass jig has been at the forefront of most of the chaos. I will not chastise every angler that uses a pass jig in Boca Grand Pass, because some of them actually follow the laws as they are written.
Unfortunately, there seems to be a lot more that do not, with the vast majority of those anglers coming from Tampa or St. Pete. These non-local captains also tend to show little to no respect for the tarpon, for other anglers, or for the traditions of Boca Grande Pass. I have a lot of respect for a few of the out-of-town guides, but others — not so much.
Another thing I would like to gripe (nicest word I could come up with) about is this new illegal movement of idiots bang-sticking sharks in Boca Grande Pass. I am not sure what moron thought this was a good idea, but I truly hope whoever is doing this bang-sticks their boat and sinks it.
I personally will be filming anyone I see doing this and turning it into FWC, so they can investigate and fine the persons responsible for killing an animal that is doing nothing more than what God put it on this earth to do.
Don’t get me wrong; I fully understand that it sucks when a shark eats your tarpon. But it’s actually our fault when this happens. The slow ones are the ones that get eaten, and we slow them down by hooking them and pulling them around. It makes them easy prey.
Sharks have been eating tarpon for millions of years, way before humans walked the Earth, and will continue to do for eons after humans are extinct. Sharks are what keep tarpon in check and healthy, just like wolves do for deer. Please, if you see anyone bang-sticking sharks, call FWC and report them — it’s the right thing to do.
Sorry for the rant. I know you’re not used to me sounding like a bitter, salty old captain, but sometimes you just have to speak your mind on matters that mean a lot to you. In my next column I will talk about different techniques for targeting tarpon and where to target them with each technique. Until next time, do what’s right and keep them rods bent.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
