Big tarpon

There’s something about these big silvery fish that drives some people slightly crazy. Too often it makes them abandon common sense. Don’t be one of those guys.

 WaterLine file photo

Tarpon season is now in full swing and so far the bite has been great. We have steadily been bringing the majestic silver kings boatside for more than a month now and will continue to do so for the next five or six months.

Yes, I said five or six months. Contrary to popular belief, tarpon season is much longer than May and June of each year. Our local guides (emphasis on local) start targeting tarpon as early as March in most years and continue to do so until October. Heck, if the weather stays warm, we can target them all the way through mid-December.


   

Capt. Mike Myers is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments