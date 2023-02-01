You don’t have to look far these days to find anglers in kayaks waving fly rods around. Back in the day, fishermen using fly rods down here were considered weird. Those skinny rods were designed for little trout in a mountain stream, not for snook heading into the mangroves.
Well, that was a few years ago, and times have changed, Now lots of anglers have experienced the advantages of fly fishing. Likewise, fly rods and reels have evolved over the years to handle larger fish like tarpon, redfish, snook, and even pelagic species encountered by deepwater anglers.
Our Ocean kayaks were not designed for standing, so we stay seated. A few years ago, we thought about upgrading to newer kayaks with flat decks for standing, but decided against it. Casting a fly rod from a seated position will feel weird to folks used to wading or walking along a shoreline, but a bit of practice will prove it’s not as strange as it first seems.
Even if your sense of balance allows it, standing in a kayak is not always wise. You can see the fish better while standing, but it helps them see you too. Just standing up will rock the boat and create pressure waves fish can feel.
Casting, particularly false casting, will also create pressure waves whether you’re seated or standing. You might be able to cast farther when standing, but shorter casts will work when you are stealthily seated with the same vertical profile as a wade fisherman. Shorter casts require less energy and generate less commotion, which is a very good thing.
We find most folks can learn to cast a fly rod with less than 20 minutes of instruction. The first and most important thing to understand is that, unlike spinning or casting tackle, a fly angler is casting the line. You can cast the line without the fly; the fly is just along for the ride.
The second critical issue is to be sure the line straightens out in the air on the back cast before bringing the rod tip forward. Just glance over your shoulder and pause to see it happen.
The third crucial consideration is that a flyrod should only arc between 10 and 2 on a clock face when casting. If you take the rod tip to the ground behind or in front of you, the line will land right there too. Ideally, the line, leader and fly will straighten out behind you then straighten out in front of you with the forward cast. Release line on the forward cast to “shoot” the line back out.
To retrieve the fly, one hand holds the rod and the other pulls in the line (which is called “stripping”) as the line slides over a finger of the hand holding the rod. When stripping, point the rod tip at the fly and not up in the air. The line does not go back onto the reel between casts but is piled on the deck in your kayak to be released with the next cast.
Blind casting an 8 weight flyrod all day is tiring, so we usually search for feeding fish with a spinning rig and a jig. If we get lucky and find feeding fish, we switch to our fly rods because it is even more fun. Ladyfish and trout are great targets to practice on. Anglers familiar with freshwater trout will be thoroughly entertained by the high-flying antics of a ladyfish.
Hone your casting accuracy on open water before heading towards the mangroves. Those trees seem determined to capture your fly. In the winter, gamefish feed on smaller baits, and a fly rod is the best way to get a tiny treat to them. Again, you’re casting the line, so even the smallest flies are no problem to cast. In fact, because they have less wind resistance, they’re easier to throw.
Freshwater anglers in Southwest Florida will find largemouth bass and many species of panfish, including speckled perch (black crappie), willing to take a fly. For bass in close quarters, try a lighter, shorter leader with a popping bug, For bluegills, tie on a nymph or spider fly.
The popping bug is our favorite. Its concave face “pops” when jerked and draws the attention of nearby fish that come over to see what’s for dinner. Be sure to let a popping bug sit motionless for about a minute then, with the rod tip pointed at the popping bug, make a quick strip to make the bug pop. Then let it sit for a while before your next cast toward the shoreline.
We fly fish small creeks in this area with our tandem kayak. This lets the angler in the front seat concentrate on fishing shoreline pockets while the paddler in the back focuses on quietly putting the kayak into the best position and keeping it there. Fly fishing from a single kayak requires the angler to frequently switch between paddling and casting. The probability of rocking the kayak or making some noise increases each time you switch tools.
Another handy thing about a tandem in this situation is that the paddler can back it up to help pull a fish from heavy cover. Without that reverse gear, some fish are lost when they pull a kayak into the shoreline cover. This vegetation could include poison ivy or insects whose homes you are rudely invading. Just remember, in a tandem kayak, it’s good manners to switch seats every now and then so both of you have a shot at connecting with a big fish on a fly.
Of course, everyone asks about alligators. Usually they sink and disappear when you get close. We have rarely had an alligator approach us, even during mating season. But, if one swims towards you, it has probably been fed by someone, so all bets are off. Gators and snakes are minor concerns to the freshwater kayaker. What you should really worry about is fire ants at the launch. They can do some damage, so look sharp.
