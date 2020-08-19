The only thing worst than pointing out problems is ignoring them. This is not pessimism, just reasoning based upon decades of experience. It is hurricane season and predictions are for more than normal this year. If we have a storm, especially one or more with large rain events, red tide is likely. My concern is what we can do to lessen impacts after huge disasters.
Here’s one idea: Tampa Bay is where our last major red tide started after Hurricane Irma. Yet that area had the fewest long-term effects. Why? Was there anything they did that we didn’t, or vice versa? The big standout I remember is they removed the dead fish so they didn’t become more nutrients feeding the red tides. We left fish rotting where they lay. That trashed our fishing and tourism, plus fertilized additional red tide!
Would it be smart of us to be prepared for whenever red tide strikes again? What could it hurt to get rid of the dead fish? The public beaches and waterfront homeowners certainly don’t benefit from smelly dead fish around. It costs to dump into our landfills and waste them. Can we find uses for them? They are fabulous fertilizer, rich in nitrogen. This nitrogen could feed citrus or other crops instead of red tide.
It’s challenging to find anyone willing to harvest this mess. But shrimp boats were used successfully of Pinellas County. Commercial fishermen picked up fish in several counties. Can we get started ahead of this by lining up independent contractors now, before red tide returns? It’s not cheap, but fewer dead fish in the water could significantly reduce red tide’s impacts to our economy and noses.
Anything that limits red tide would also limit the long-term devastation to our fish stocks, natural hard bottom growth, and seagrasses. Lingering, high-count blooms kill more than fish. Our natural live bottom and sea grasses require oxygenated waters. Top-to-bottom blooms kill everything: Crabs, shrimp, corals, sponges, etc. It takes much longer to recover.
There are other factors to consider. For starters, with Orlando tourism at a trickle, are water flows from the Kissimmee River into Lake Okeechobee less polluted? Agriculture is still up and running, so I’m guessing its impacts would be consistent. But in a normal year, Mouse City has about 50 million visitors, and most of them are staying home. Let’s try to gauge any difference in pollution downstream.
Next example: With most locals spending more time at home, how much have we increased nutrient outflow from our area septic systems? Has offices and schools being closed helped or added to treatment problems? This is a unique opportunity to notice new trends and vet our current beliefs.
Tampa Bay has great fishing now. Their seagrasses are in much better shape than ours. It’s a reasonable assumption their hard bottom is in better shape also, since it has a lot more fish. Their population is huge, yet their seem waters to be faring better. How is that possible?
Boca Grande Pass lacks gag grouper. Why? They are catching keeper fish from the Skyway fishing piers, yet tarpon fishermen dropping squirrelfish in the Pass are not. They have awesome mango snapper fishery with fish up to at least 4 pounds; ours are mostly less than 12 inches. We brag about our Charlotte Harbor fishery and habitats. But while our mangroves are in great shape, under the surface, how healthy is it really?
I don’t point out these issues to hurt our reputation or damage anyone’s business, but rather to help us prevent more damage. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and it’s a lot cheaper to boot. Let’s figure out some preventive medicine for our Harbor, before things get worse than they are.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
