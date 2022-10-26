A while back, I was out fishing with a group of friends and family. The action was steady but not stellar, so there was plenty of conversation between bites. (I’m not complaining, by the way — sometimes those are the best fishing trips.)
After a while, the subject turned to tattoos. Everyone started rolling up sleeves and cuffs to display their ink. Of the five people on the boat, I was the only square with nothing to show off.
I’m not anti-tat. I just never got around to getting any. OK, that’s not exactly true. I don’t have any for two reasons. The minor reason is that I’ve never settled on anything I want to have on my skin forever. Sure, there are things I like or want to commemorate, but do I really want to see it every single day for the rest of my life?
But the bigger reason is that I’m afraid. Not of the needles or the pain or the stigma; that's kid stuff. I’m afraid the tattooist might screw it up. And again, a tattoo is pretty much a permanent commitment.
Now, I’ll admit that most of the fish-related ink I’ve seen is pretty cool, and most of it looks quite good. However, I have seen more than a couple that were botched. Badly. Like, maybe the tattoo artist was drunk and high and on a small boat in high winds. I’d much rather have plain old boring bare skin than one of those monstrosities.
Of course, choosing a reputable individual to apply the ink is crucial, and I’ve talked with some people who have had some breathtaking work done here locally. We seem to have some quite talented artists in the area.
So here’s my secret tattoo fantasy: A huge realistic hammerhead shark chasing down a tarpon, all the way across my back and maybe over my shoulders. That would be epic.
But it wouldn’t be right — not yet, at least. I need a model hammerhead, so I need to catch one. That’s right; hammerhead hasn’t been crossed off the bucket list yet. Then I’ll have to begin negotiations with the wife. If I’m lucky, I’ll end still married and with a smaller tat that doesn’t suck. Hey, life is a compromise.
