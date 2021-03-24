By Capt. Van Hubbard
A lot of newer fishermen here seem to have the misconception that grouper are 1) abundant and 2) easy to catch. While I can understand how that happened — grouper sandwiches seem to be on every menu — the truth is that going out and digging your own is not so simple. However, there are grouper to catch in the Gulf. Let’s look at how you can be successful in bringing a few home.
You’ll need gear capable of handling strong fish. Red grouper have to be 20 inches long and gags must be 24 inches when in season. These are strong fish and determined to stay on the bottom. Larger ones can take you to your knees. On the other hand, we frequently land nice grouper while snapper fishing with 20-pound spinning gear (yes, we also lose some).
I have noticed in recent years that the heavy 60- and 80-pound gear that was once standard does not produce bites for us anymore. So now we need to decide whether we want to get bites or manhandle whatever we do hook. As usual, we have to compromise somehow, because you can’t catch fish if you don’t get bites.
Before you can catch grouper, you must find them. Not every reef is teeming with them. Most nearshore public reefs will produce only undersize fish. You’ll need better numbers than that to go out and catch a grouper dinner. This does not mean go riding around until you watch someone catch a big fish then drive over to steal their spot. If you steal numbers, you’d better hope you don’t break down — that captain is not likely to offer much help!
If you want good spots, take the time to find your own. Study the charts, do some homework, and use those Navionics chips in your sounder to locate bottom structures, ledges and hard bottom areas. When you discover such areas, fish around to learn that area well before you charge off in search of other fish. Most of the time there are other good spots close by.
Trolling around the area allows us to look and fish at the same time. Use stout gear and deep diving plugs to reach bottom fish in their home turf. When you hook up with a gag, immediately return and make careful observations to zoom in on the habitat it came from. Remember the lure was astern of your position. Carry a marker buoy you can toss to help you return to any structures you pass over; smaller spots are difficult to relocate. The harder it is to find, the better the fishing usually is because other anglers don’t work it.
Expect to invest some time and money to learn your way around out here. If it were easy, everyone would be an expert! After you work at it and discover some productive spots, you will become protective of them just like we are protective of ours. No one owns the waters, but stealing numbers is proprietary theft and simply wrong. It may seem harmless to a novice, but it’s often someone’s livelihood you are stealing.
How you rig your hooks, leaders and weights can make or break your trip. Always use the minimum for the application at hand. Heavy gear will work if you are way out in very deep waters for the big ones. In less than 100 feet of water, I do well on medium and lighter gear. If you need 8 ounces of lead to reach bottom, you’ll also need a heavy rod, strong reel and 60- to 80-pound line. A 40- to 50-pound class rig will catch decent grouper, especially the reds, with no problem and also get you some tasty snapper.
Lighter gear will land impressive fish if you don’t horse them and make ‘em mad. I’ve landed cobia up to 80 pounds on 20-pound spinning gear. A mix covers all the bases, but note how many big fish bite on the lighter gear. I like braided lines with long fluorocarbon leaders, and we are required to use inline circle hooks for all reef fish.
Live, dead natural baits or lures can all be used for grouper; what should you try? Some days one outfishes the others, so having a variety helps your odds. I usually carry frozen minnows, squid, live shrimp and pinfish. Lures are handy too, and not just trolling lures but also butterfly jigs. These are flat-surfaced and flutter when sharply pulled up and allowed to drop back down. There are many variations available and they catch plenty of grouper (as well as AJs for you macho types). Use larger lures for deeper water and bigger fish, or smaller ones if you want to entice snapper also.
I find that starting out with some lighter rigs stimulates the bite. Try one rig for the big ones first in case they are hungry, but smaller fish activity often turns on even stubborn fish. Use various weights and baits, and concentrate your efforts on whatever works.
Experience the joy of building your confidence to locate your own fishing spots and sharing the fishing experience with others. Any moron can steal a spot; you must actually work to gain experience. Experience lasts forever, stolen spots don’t. Offshore fishing encourages us to work together for results and safety. It’s not wise to aggravate the boater you may need to help you in a bind! Enjoy this great fishery and respect the fish and each other.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
