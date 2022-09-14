Mullet school

Shutterstock photo

Can you even imagine Charlotte Harbor with millions of mullet? What used to be an everyday reality is now almost beyond our comprehension.

 Shutterstock photo

Following the FWC’s decision to keep snook season closed in most of our area while allowing redfish to open, I’ve been having a lot of conversations with local anglers about the situation. The community is definitely split on whether FWC is on the right course with snook, perhaps with a slight lean toward wanting to see snook open.

However, even many of those who say we should be able to keep snook have been telling me that they believe redfish are in more trouble. The overall consensus seems to be that it’s a lot easier to go find a snook than a red. What’s your take? Don’t be shy; my email inbox has lots of room.


Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.

