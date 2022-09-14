Following the FWC’s decision to keep snook season closed in most of our area while allowing redfish to open, I’ve been having a lot of conversations with local anglers about the situation. The community is definitely split on whether FWC is on the right course with snook, perhaps with a slight lean toward wanting to see snook open.
However, even many of those who say we should be able to keep snook have been telling me that they believe redfish are in more trouble. The overall consensus seems to be that it’s a lot easier to go find a snook than a red. What’s your take? Don’t be shy; my email inbox has lots of room.
A pretty good chunk of these recent discussions has revolved around fish hatcheries. Why don’t we just produce a bunch of baby redfish and snook and put them out there in the Harbor? Texas does a lot of hatchery fish, and by all accounts their fishery is booming.
Well, I agree with them that a hatchery could do much to help the fishing in Charlotte Harbor. But I think most folks have the wrong fish in mind.
Adding a few thousand fingerlings or a few million tiny fry is a realistic (if expensive) proposition. CCA Florida and Duke Energy are already doing it with reds, having released about 14,000 juveniles from 2019 to 2021. CCA also teamed with Mote Marine Laboratory to release 5,000 snook fingerlings in 2019.
At the time, Mote said each baby snook cost $44, or $220,000 for the program. Pinning down the cost of each redfish has been trickier, but I very much doubt it’s cheap. Certainly, it’s far too expensive for a put-and-take fishery.
What we need are more fish successfully breeding. According to Louisiana Sea Grant, a single female redfish can produce up to 40 million eggs during the spawning season. Snook might have that beat: FWC researchers say a large female can produce 1.5 million eggs every two days during the spawning season, which can be several months long.
Obviously, only a tiny percentage of these eggs are going to survive to become fish no matter what we do. But we can do things to improve the numbers. The best way is obvious but also difficult. Clean water, free of industrial and residential pollution, along with healthy grassbeds and oyster reefs, would of course lead to more of those eggs growing up. If you happen across a genie, these things would make excellent wishes.
We can’t magically fix the habitat, but there is something we could do: Ensure that more of those juvenile fish get fed. If we had more forage fish in the water, that would not only provide the nutrition little gamefish need to become big gamefish, but those young reds and snook would be less likely to fall prey to larger predators.
So, if we’re thinking hatchery, let’s raise mullet. Folks who have been here for more than a few years know how far off the cliff our mullet numbers have fallen. Twenty years ago, the average canalfront homeowner could walk out back and quickly lose count of how many mullet she saw jumping.
Ten years before that, we used to fill coolers at will in the PGI canals with a snatch hook. Earlier settlers near the turn of the 20th century said mullet runs in late fall filled the mouths of the Peace and Caloosahatchee rivers from bank to bank. Now we see a couple hundred on the flats and think it’s a big school.
All those mullet fed more than hungry Crackers — they fed huge numbers of predatory fish. If we boosted their population, what would it do for our gamefish? Heck, we might even find the dolphins less interested in the fish we release if they had more mullet to feed themselves with.
Of course, mullet aren’t the only fish food out there. I wonder about the feasibility of raising scaled sardines (whitebait), bay anchovies (glass minnows), Atlantic thread herring (threadfins), pinfish, pink shrimp and blue crabs. Some of these could also become the basis of businesses growing seafood for human consumption, or live bait (sure would be nice to see peewee shrimp season go away).
Now, it could be this is all a ridiculous idea. I admit I haven’t done deep research into the subject (although I do know that various mullet species are being hatchery-raised in Hawaii, Egypt and India).
But I do strongly believe that a hatchery producing snook or redfish isn’t a long-term solution — at least not by itself. If they’ve got nothing to eat and no place to live, it doesn’t matter how many you release.
