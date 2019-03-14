Capt. Josh:
I read your column on boat food and just had to send you my story. I lived in California for 26 years and fished often. Much different water. Typically there’s a 6- to 7-foot long ocean swell and wind waves of 2 to 3 feet. Yup, I would get seasick if I didn’t take Dramamine. In contrast, on the Gulf I take nothing and have never even felt even queasy. Anyway, my brother from the Florida east coast visited for an albacore trip. He claimed to have THE fix for seasickness without taking meds. Well, I’ve seen it all from ginger to wrist bands, etc. Nothing works but meds — at least for me and anyone that was ever on my boat. Anyway, his “fix” was consuming vast quantities of hard salami, pepperoncinis and cheeses on assorted crackers. Great stuff. Love it all. So we went out and started to chow down. Well, probably don’t need to tell you, but it didn’t work. I got sick as a dog. But ... not only that, but my other end also could not handle that concoction. And believe me, when you’re “chumming,” there’s no control on the “other end.” I ended up trousers down, sitting on a cooler relieving that end while simultaneously heaving over the side of the boat. Fortunately the stuff in my system eventually ran out (pun intended) and we made shore. I took my Dramamine, and we went back out and had a good day. Yes, I threw out that cooler.
— Kevin Weber
KEVIN:
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
CAPT. JOSH:
Great article. I passed this along to our network of guides on the Niagara River and Lake Erie. They thought it was great and said to say thanks. Our guys up north would be very happy with 200 trips, since we are so very challenged with weather. I have always maintained (and advised young adults) that being a guide is a professional position with all the professional trimmings if done correctly. It is not and should not be a fly by night garage cottage industry. It is a lifestyle business that can be very rewarding, but a spouse who is working with health and retirement benefits is a must to round out the family income plan — now and for the future.
— Capt. Ned Librock
Letters are welcome on any outdoor-related subject, but we do have some rules. Please keep them to less than 250 words. Letters may be edited for length as well as grammar and spelling. We reserve the right to refuse any letter not signed with the writer’s full name. Slanderous or libelous material will not be published. The Letters to the Editor section is designed as a public forum for community discourse. The opinions and statements made in letters are solely those of the individual writers. WaterLine and Sun Coast Media Group take no responsibility for the content of these letters.
