Capt. Josh:
I want to thank you for the awesome job y’all did in running the Fishin’ Frank’s Fire Fund Catfish Tournament. I am the person that won the rifle. I picked it up and hope to learn how to use it. My husband was very excited. As I had mentioned to you that day, we were burglarized the Monday after Fishin’ Frank’s fire. When I read about the fire in the paper, I was so glad that I had a pole and reel from him. Then that was gone the next day. Tami Tower read my post and met me with one of his reels. The gal that was going to give me one of her poles reneged, so I was hoping to win one at the Chinese auction. When I didn’t, you were gracious enough to give me one that no one had claimed. It is kind acts like this that we need in our world today. Again, thank you for a good tournament and my Fishin’ Frank’s pole. Prayers to Frank and his pirate crew to be up and running again soon. Stay safe and happy fishing.
— Jayne Herbert
Capt. Josh:
I enjoyed your column about barracuda very much (https://bit.ly/2DHLNFH). As an inexperienced angler (and a very stubborn one), I tend to not follow the mainstream ways of thinking and have to try things for myself . Living in the “Show Me State” may also have an effect. I have been wanting to try barracuda for a few years. But after catching several, I got talked out of it and ended up giving them all away to the local Bahamaians. But on a recent fishing trip in the Gulf, we decided to keep one and fry it up, and I am very glad we did. It was very tasty. Just as good as many other species that people target. I just wanted to share this short story with you and send pics as you requested in your column. Tight lines.
— Jon Benson
Letters are welcome on any outdoor-related subject, but we do have some rules. Please keep them to less than 250 words. Letters may be edited for length as well as grammar and spelling. We reserve the right to refuse any letter not signed with the writer’s full name. Slanderous or libelous material will not be published. The Letters to the Editor section is designed as a public forum for community discourse. The opinions and statements made in letters are solely those of the individual writers. WaterLine and Sun Coast Media Group take no responsibility for the content of these letters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.