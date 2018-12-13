Capt. Josh:
Thank you for the fantastic article about alligators on Dec. 6. In five years of owning a condo in Florida that was far and away the most informative gator piece that I have read. I am keeping a copy of it for whenever we have relatives visit from the north. When they ask me all the usual gator questions, I will give them the article to read. Much appreciated.
— Everett Shade
Everett:
Thank you for the kind words. Many people are probably reading this and wondering what alligator column you’re talking about. It ran in the Outdoor Living section of the Sun newspaper, which also publishes on Thursdays. That section features such things as golf, running, bicycling, gardening and wildlife. If you dig those kinds of things, check it out.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
Capt. Josh:
In a letter to the editor, a writer suggests that the centerfold of “Marine fishes of Southwest Florida” be made available in poster form. You agree but ask what should go on the backside. My suggestion is nothing! I recently purchased a similar poster, and much to my surprise the poster had half of the fishes on one side and the remaining on the back side. When hung on a wall it is either one side or the other!
— Denis Bukowski
Capt Josh:
Your story about things going wrong on a fishing charter reminded me of an experience I had. A few years ago I was running a kids fishing trip out of Placida for Grande Tours. We would take a parent and child out and catch whatever was lurking in the vicinity. Another guide had recently shown me a neat move to avoid handling catfish. He would snap the line just so and the fish would fly off the hook and into the water. I tried to duplicate it on the first catfish we caught. But instead of flying over the side, the catfish flew at my bare leg, impaled its dorsal spine into it and just stuck there. The blood started to flow down my leg, the little girl started to cry and we had an early return from the trip that day. Just another interesting day on the water ...
— Capt. Al Petterson
Capt. Al:
I’m not in any hurry to repeat my experience, but yours sounds worse. I’d wager most folks who have been fishing for a while have a few of these types of stories to share.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
Capt. Ralph:
Regarding your recent article on Christmas gifts, my singing Billy Bass has been hanging on the garage wall forever. When my little buddy across the street was about five, he discovered Billy and new batteries kept him happy till he was ten. Now his four-year-old sister makes a beeline to see Billy on every visit. She dances, sings and giggles to his songs. Billy is still going strong and worth a million bucks to me in fishing memories.
— An old snowbird from Indiana
