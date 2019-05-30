CAPT. JOSH:
I am a first-time resident of Southwest Florida. I wonder why you take such glee in blaming us for the sins of our fathers. I for one vote for xeriscaping; however, most communities insist on grass lawns — with a financial penalty, even! You would do better to spread the word for more natural landscaping in Florida rather than spite rants. I hope so, as that’s I am doing as one lonely soul. I think we need a lobbyist for the natural environment to lean on the home builders. Certainly the algae and fertilizer is a good groundswell. Maybe a new approach would help us all.
— Lynn McKnight
LYNN:
Blame is a very negative word, too often used by people pointing one finger without noticing there are three more pointing back at themselves. We all contribute to Florida’s environmental problems, so if one wants to blame, there is plenty to go around. Personally, I prefer the education approach, which only works with people who care about the problem — people such as yourself. Capt. Van likes the sledgehammer method, which knocks people upside the head. While it rubs some people the wrong way, it also gets through to certain personality types that cannot be otherwise made to understand. Kudos to you for spreading the word about landscaping that requires less or no fertilizer. That’s an important part of the solution, but it’s only one piece in a large puzzle.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
Capt. Josh:
What happened to Robin Jenkins? Her column is missing, and she’s not listed in your contributors!
— Jane
Jane:
Doc Robin has decided that it’s time for her to focus on other aspects of her life. For example, she’s been spending some time volunteering with the sea turtle patrol, identifying and marking new nests out on the beach. Robin has always poured a lot of herself into her columns, and it’s been a labor of love. She told me she’s now out of words. So, as much as we will miss her snarky, self-deprecating humor and insight into the lives of her patients, we have to say goodbye.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
Capt Josh:
We moved to Punta Gorda full time last August. We recently purchased a Scout Sportfish 195. We have been enjoying a little cruising and fishing. Our daughter and her friends want to be pulled on an inner tube or raft. Where in Charlotte Harbor would be the best place to do this as far as safety and enjoyment? Draft is about 18 inches.
— Robert Samsel
Robert:
The ideal places will have calm but deep water, and fewer sharks. The mouth of the river can be pretty nasty, and the Gasparilla Sound area can be sharky. So I have three suggestions: First, Lemon Bay’s Ski Alley, which has been used for this purpose since at least the 1960s. Boaters here often expect to see a rider in tow, so they’re looking out for them and are more likely to give you plenty of space. Second, in 5 to 10 feet of water outside the north half of the west wall bar. Third, a half-mile off our Gulf beaches on a calm day. Make sure the kids wear flotation devices.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
