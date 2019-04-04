Capt. Josh:
Just received my hard copy of the 2019 Annual Fishing Guide. Fabulous job! Thank you, your staff and co-contributors for putting together another valuable tool. I appreciate all the effort. It validates my process for fishing and also allows insight into other anglers process. Thanks again. Keep up the good work! BTW, I very much enjoy the fishing meeting at the Waterside Grill. Keep it going Salt Strong.
— Chris G.
CHRIS:
Thanks — I’m glad you’re making good use of it. The annual is always a huge project, but I know how much you guys enjoy it. For folks who are not WaterLine subscribers, or those who may want extra copies, we have some available at the Sun office (23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte) at $5 a copy.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
Capt. Josh:
While shore fishing with my girls (ages 12 and 6), I was informed that the area of Englewood Beach “between the pylons,” was swimming only, and obviously therefore we were not allowed to fish. The fella who told us was super nice, and is well-known out that way (he drives a VW dune buggy). I had never heard such a thing. Is that accurate? Is fishing prohibited between the pylons at any Florida beach?
— Nate Barron
NATE:
Sounds like a wackadoo to me. I don’t know of any area beaches where fishing is prohibited. In fact, when local governments have tried to make rules to prohibit fishing from the beach (which has happened a lot in recent years, mostly in an effort to stop people from shark fishing), those rules have been vacated because only the FWC is allowed to make fishing regulations. Additionally, pylons are the giant towers that hold up multiple electrical lines. The structures that hold up bridges and docks are called pilings. Depending on the accent of the speaker, these may sound like the same word, but they are not.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
Capt. Josh:
I would love to share a feel-good story concerning your outstanding weekly publication of WaterLine. On March 1, 2018, my daughter Claire Conway and my father Richard Cisek had the privilege of making the front cover of your magazine. You may remember him — he goes by the name Cowboy and you helped him receive additional color prints to share with many of his friends and family. He spoke very highly of you and all the support you gave to facilitate this treasured keepsake photo. Two weeks after the photo published, Dad entered the hospital fighting for his life due to a bacterial infection in his stomach. He had to have life-saving surgery, the doctors told us to pray for a miracle. After two months in Fawcett and 5 weeks in a rehabilitation center, the Cowboy has regained his health and strength. Our family was blessed with a gift of time. Last week, my son Luke flew down from Albany, N.Y., to spend time and celebrate his 21st birthday with his grandfather. It was Luke’s dream celebrate his birthday with his grandfather and spend time sharing in their love of fishing. The picture that you see was a dream come true. The 9-pound bass was hooked in a Port Charlotte pond. Their wish came true! As our visit with grandpa concluded, I observed many of the past WaterLine magazines around his home. The published photo of him and his granddaughter is displayed proudly on his fishing wall. Then I had an idea, and humbly ask for your help, so here goes ... Is it possible to publish the picture below on a upcoming WaterLine cover? I can tell you it’s one of those photos that will be cherished till the end of time by our family. I am most grateful for your time and would appreciate anything you do!
— Tammy Conway
TAMMY:
I am very happy and humbled to grant your request. Here’s to many more fish for the Cowboy and his family.
— Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine Publisher
